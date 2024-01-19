LEGO Fortnite player discovers the easiest way to get Flexwood

In a new video shared on Reddit by u/patwesleyd, the player showcased a savvy new technique for harvesting Flexwood from the desert biome in LEGO Fortnite. The simple yet innovative method allows players to acquire Flexwood for their crafting recipes before unlocking the necessary equipment. This allows for a shortcut for players looking to obtain this coveted resource.

Flexwood is one of the many valuable materials in the game, and it can be found in the desert biome, where it can be acquired by breaking down cacti. This material can then be used to craft many useful items in LEGO Fortnite, ranging from weapons to charms.

Redditor demonstrates how to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite without the required equipment

Typically, players need the Rare Forest Axe to break cacti and acquire Flexwood. However, u/patwesleyd showcased a simpler yet effective approach to obtaining Flexwood that involves using certain in-world enemies to efficiently destroy the cacti, leaving behind Flexwood for players to gather.

Players can find many different types of NPCs (Non-Playable Characters) in their LEGO Fortnite world. However, u/patwesleyd used the Sheriff NPCs in their method. Since the Sheriff NPCs use dynamite to damage the player, the user led them to the desert biome and ran around the cacti to trick the NPCs into throwing dynamite near the cacti.

The explosion from the dynamite can destroy the cacti, leaving behind the precious Flexwood for players to collect. Flexwood is a crucial crafting ingredient that can be used to make essential items like the Flexwood Rod, making it a sought-after resource in the game. With this new revelation, players can expedite the process of gathering resources to craft the right equipment and acquire Flexwood without the traditional tools.

Community reactions

The community was quick to react to u/patwesleyd's ingenious method of acquiring Flexwood. While some players appreciated the game-changing discovery, others explained how there are other ways to destroy the cacti without the right equipment. These methods range from using brutes to finding and utilizing the dynamite barrels spread across the map, highlighting the freedom of choice the game mode provides in approaching the experience.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

While the traditional method of mining Flexwood involves crafting and upgrading multiple items, adding to the sandbox journey within the game mode, u/patwesleyd's method with the dynamite showcases how the community can find different approaches to LEGO Fortnite. The game mode has an increasingly expansive open world for players to explore and gather ingredients, encouraging players to experiment.

