LEGO Fortnite players shocked to discover secret passages in caves

LEGO Fortnite enthusiasts were recently treated to a surprise discovery as players stumbled upon secret passages within the caves that have been more-or-less hidden till now. The revelation came to light through a Reddit post by u/BuildingAirships, who shared an interesting clip of the exploration journey in the caves.

In the clip, u/BuildingAirships, along with their partner, bravely navigate the cave systems and encounter a Roller enemy during the exploration. As the Roller takes charge and menacingly rolls toward the player, a quick dodge leads to the Roller colliding with a unique rock formation on one of the cave walls.

LEGO Fortnite community reacts to finding undiscovered cave passages

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Much to the players' surprise, the Roller's collision with the wall triggers the reveal of a concealed passageway, unlocking the opportunity for u/BuildingAirships and their partner to delve deeper into the mysterious cave network. In the Reddit post, u/BuildingAirships even joked about eliminating the Roller after it helped uncover the secret passageway.

This unexpected discovery has sparked excitement among players, showcasing the surprises and intricacies that the LEGO collaboration with Fortnite has to offer. The sense of exploration and adventure is heightened as players unveil and explore hidden areas, adding depth to your LEGO experience.

The community has reacted to these secret cave passages with much enthusiasm, with players sharing their own experiences, detailing the hidden corners and surprises they've encountered in the cave systems. Some players are expressing how, despite spending so many hours in the game mode, they're only now discovering that some caves have secret passages to explore and find more loot and resources.

Meanwhile, some other players explained how, even though they noticed the hidden passageways, they hadn't explored them. One community member even referenced the hidden entrance technique used by the developers of Dark Souls, something that clearly inspired these hidden passageways. Some notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Comment byu/BuildingAirships from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/BuildingAirships from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/BuildingAirships from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/BuildingAirships from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/BuildingAirships from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/BuildingAirships from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

As the LEGO Fortnite mode continues to captivate players with its immersive and innovative gameplay, the community's discovery of secret passages within the game's cave systems exemplifies the dynamic and creative elements that make this mode unique and engaging.

As players worldwide band together to unravel the mysteries of the LEGO Fortnite world, the excitement surrounding these hidden areas is sure to persist, fostering a sense of curiosity and exploration in the community.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!