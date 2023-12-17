What are LEGO Fortnite Rift Encounters?

LEGO Fortnite, with its survival and creative gameplay, introduces players to a variety of spontaneous or random events across the game world known as Rift Encounters. These mirror their Battle Royale counterparts of the same name from previous seasons, most notably Chapter 4 Season 5. Moreover, they add an element of unpredictability and excitement to the new game mode.

Rift Encounters in LEGO Fortnite can materialize anywhere on the mode's expansive map and are triggered by specific in-game events. Players are alerted to a Rift Encounter by a distinctive sound that signifies the arrival of a rift close to them.

Everything to know about the Rift Encounters in LEGO Fortnite

Rainbow Rift (Image via Epic Games)

Rift Encounters can manifest in diverse locations, encouraging players to travel to different areas and enhancing the survival game mode's exploration aspect. From lush green landscapes to frosty snow lands, gamers can run into these Rift Encounters in a wide range of environments.

When one of these events occurs, players have the chance to get their hands on some valuable loot. They might find coveted items and resources via these Rift Encounters, allowing them to enhance their inventory and aiding them in their adventures through the LEGO Fortnite map. However, the surprises don't end there when it comes to these encounters.

To provide players with additional context regarding these encounters, the game introduces characters that also spawn with them. These entities can be Hostile or Passive and seen performing various emotes as well as offering commentary regarding the rift, further enriching the overall experience of these events.

All possible Rift Encounters

These encounters contribute to LEGO Fortnite's immersive open world by introducing unexpected characters and events that players can come across. This content adds a layer of unpredictability using a prior Battle Royale mechanic. Some of the most notable Rift Encounters are listed below:

These Rift Encounters add a sense of excitement and spontaneity to the sprawling landscape of the LEGO game mode. With varied locations, the introduction of NPCs, and dynamic possibilities for loot, players should expect the unexpected in these thrilling events.

