LEGO Fortnite Smoothie Odyssey: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Ever since the introduction of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite for the LEGO mode, map creators and even Epic Games themselves are constantly trying to come up with new, innovative ideas that push the Unreal Editor to its limits while also providing a more than memorable experience for players. This is exactly what the LEGO Smoothie Odyssey map can do.

The LEGO Smoothie Odyssey map, created by The LEGO Group, takes players to a whole new planet that is filled with different types of berries and other ingredients, allowing players to come up with different combinations for smoothies. This article will break down how you can find the LEGO Smoothie Odyssey map and get started on your interstellar journey.

Everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite Smoothie Odyssey map

UEFN map code

The LEGO Fortnite Smoothie Odyssey map lobby (Image via Epic Games)

With Epic Games doing a massive push for the LEGO UEFN experiences in the game, the developers have added a separate section for the LEGO Islands, so it should not be tough to find the LEGO Smoothie Odyssey map among the other maps in the Creative system on the Discover page. However, if you want to skip the hassle of browsing, you can head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the LEGO Smoothie Odyssey map: 0894-5724-9591. After entering the code, hit confirm and press select. This will change your current game mode to the LEGO Fortnite Smoothie Odyssey map. Now, you can ready up to get into a match on a planet filled with berries and other ingredients.

How to play

The LEGO Smoothie Odyssey map takes players to a highly detailed environment. (Image via Epic Games)

When you load into a match on the LEGO Smoothie Odyssey map, you will be treated to a short cutscene that gets players familiarised with the concept and ideas behind the map. Then, you will be taken to the Smoothie Planet. Here, the game will guide you through the steps of gathering ingredients and raw materials that you can use to come up with unique combinations for your smoothies and get higher scores from the aliens.

Additionally, much like other LEGO UEFN experiences, the LEGO Smoothie Odyssey map provides you with XP for the Fortnite Battle Pass, allowing you to progress through the tiers while on your interstellar smoothie journey.

