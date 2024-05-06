"LEGO Fortnite tax effect" is real, community reacts to increased Star Wars Pass price

With the launch of the latest Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, players have been reveling in the vast offerings that the crossover has brought, impacting not just the Battle Royale mode but others like Rocket Racing, the Festival game mode, and the mode that has been impacted the most, LEGO Fortnite. The LEGO game mode has received its very first LEGO Pass filled with Star Wars-inspired LEGO building kits.

However, the LEGO Star Wars Pass is not the first Star Wars Pass to be added to the game, with the Find the Force Mini-Pass, with the Darth Maul outfit, being introduced to the game as part of the Star Wars Day celebrations in 2023. While both passes are filled with content for Star Wars fans, the issue lies in the fact that there is a price discrepancy between them.

This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/ProdbyPyxlwhip, where the player showcased the difference between the two passes, with the Find The Force Pass costing 1000 V-Bucks while the LEGO Star Wars Pass costing 1400 V-Bucks.

The Reddit post not only attracted a lot of attention on Reddit but even made its way to X, where user @XTigerHyperX commented on the discrepancy, dubbing it:

"LEGO Fortnite tax effect"

Comments from the community (Image via X)

Other members of the community also chimed in with their takes on the difference in the price of the Passes across both X and Reddit, with X user @codenamedave404 expressing how, while they don't have a problem with the LEGO mode, it doesn't justify the price increase. X user @Travis67142308, on the other hand, pointed out the LEGO Pass does not count as a Star Wars Pass since it's just a Fortnite Chewbacca outfit and other rewards are only good for the LEGO mode.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/50puft talked about how the LEGO Pass should be considered more akin to the Fortnite Festival Pass rather than another Mini-Pass like the Find the Force Pass. Highlighting how they fortunately secured the Find the Force Pass at the right time, Reddit user u/keato-n commented:

"That's why I bought the first pass and probably won't buy the next one. Simple as that."

How to purchase the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Pass in Chapter 5 Season 2?

The LEGO Star Wars Pass (Image via Epic Games)

The LEGO Star Wars Pass was introduced to the game as part of the Star Wars Day celebrations, and purchasing the Pass not only allows players to add Chewbacca, the beloved Wookie, to their cosmetic library but also get a long list of building kits from the Star Wars universe. The Pass can be purchased through the Fortnite Item Shop by navigating to the Passes tab of the shop, where players can purchase Chewbacca for 1400 V-Bucks alongside the LEGO Pass.

If you want to get your hands on all the offerings of the LEGO Star Wars Pass, you have plenty of time to do so since the LEGO Pass is set to last till July 23, 2024.

