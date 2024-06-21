LEGO Tycoon Tilted Towers: Fortnite map code, how to play, and more

Since its release, LEGO Fortnite has become a sensation among the casual player base. It has not only become one of the most-played game modes in Fortnite but is also widely considered one of the most fun and stress-relieving modes that everyone enjoys. Today, LEGO and Epic Games have announced a new UEFN map, LEGO Tycoon Tilted Towers, and players are beyond excited.

This UEFN map brings one of the most beloved OG Fortnite locations, Tilted Towers, with a LEGO twist. It is perfect for players who are seeking a brand-new LEGO Fortnite experience infused with nostalgia. This article provides all the information regarding the LEGO Tycoon Tilted Towers map.

Everything you need to know about the LEGO Tycoon Tilted Towers map

UEFN Map Code

Trending

LEGO Tycoon: Tilter Towers (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The LEGO Tycoon Tilted Towers announcement has generated excitement among Fortnite's casual fanbase, with players eagerly anticipating how to access this new map. Fortnite has officially announced the UEFN Map Code on X, making it easier for the players to jump in and experience the fun.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned in the official post, the map code to access LEGO Tycoon Tilted Towers is 3414-9859-5986. The username of this game mode's creator should be "thelegogroup". It should also have a highlighted tab that says "By LEGO", right below the title "LEGO Tycoon Tilted Towers".

To search the map, players must navigate to the search icon on the top left of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby and paste the map code. Do not forget to add the dashes or the code will not work. After pasting the map code, hit "Select" and wait for the game to load. You can queue in both private and public lobbies.

How to play

LEGO Tycoon: Tilted Towers in-game (Image via Epic Games)

The main objective of this game mode is to gather resources, mine materials, and rebuild the Tilted Towers map location. The more you play, the higher the chances of earning Studs, which serve as the in-game currency for purchasing items on this map. Additionally, there are various NPCs on the map that you can interact with.

Upon entering the LEGO Tycoon Tilted Towers map, you will go through a basic tutorial that covers how to mine, use the ATM, and build your first property with the use of Wood, Stones, and Studs. After finishing the tutorial and building the first structure, players can begin the task of rebuilding the beloved Fortnite location, Tilted Towers.

As you progress, zombies start to spawn around the map, increasing in difficulty as the players get closer to finishing the game. This creates a dynamic challenge that intensifies over time. This game mode is perfect for the players seeking a relaxing yet engaging and casual experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback