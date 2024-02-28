The future of LEGO Fortnite is being built one Creative Island at a time

Epic Games officially confirms that more LEGO Fortnite islands are being developed. This information was brought to light after the developers released two Creative islands for LEGO Fortnite - Raft Survival and Obby Fun. The former is a survival-based experience, as the name suggests, whereas the latter is an obstacle course/death-run experience. They can both be accessed via in-game options.

With the mode still being a work in progress, this is just the start. As such, many more Creative Islands will be added to the game over time. With the advent of fishing in LEGO Fortnite, it's clear that many more complex mechanics and dynamics will be introduced as well.

Those that already exist will likely be improved upon in many ways. Given that things are still in development, many quality-of-life changes will also be implemented. If anything, this is just the start of things to come. That said, here is more about what players can expect to see in the future regarding LEGO Fortnite.

How Epic Games plans to expand upon the possibilities in LEGO Fortnite

Epic Games has made it clear that more Creative Islands are being produced for the mode. Given that Creative plays a huge role in the ecosystem, this is a smart move by the developers. For those who may just want to play a quick session rather than an open-world experience, this is perfect for them.

There's one survival (Raft Survival) and one obstacle course/death-run map (Obby Fun) present. As such, the next maps to come out could be based on PvP or perhaps a simulator sort of situation. There's no telling what Epic Games has planned. Since LEGO islands can emulate anything created for normal Creative Islands, imagination is the only limitation at present.

To accomplish this feat, according to recent Fortnite LEGO leaks, Epic Games is working on a new editor called Atom. Creators will be able to use it to create their own LEGO worlds.

If the rumors are to be believed, they will be able to monetize these experiences as well. This is similar to what was done in normal Creative mode a few months ago. Creators may be able to earn revenue from a shared pool. That's not all.

Atom will allow players to create things from scratch using LEGO pieces that exist in-game or import their own. With Epic Games working on a marketplace for prefabs, the future looks bright. Creators will be able to buy and sell prefabs here to earn revenue as well. This is all just the tip of the iceberg.

There are LEGO Building Sets in development alongside collaborations with franchises such as Ninjago and others. While all of these things will take time to come to fruition, it's a good sign that Epic Games has a roadmap in place for likely years to come. Content will take time to be added to LEGO Fortnite, but it will eventually.

When could all of this be added to LEGO Fortnite?

Since the roadmap is not public, there is no timeline in place at the moment. As such, until leakers/data-miners do not provide information or an official source does not share insight, there is no way to say for certain.

The only thing that can be banked upon is that Atom could arrive in Q4 of 2024. Chapter 6 Season 1 is the likely launch date as it would make it a year since LEGO Fortnite's arrival. Aside from this, LEGO Fortnite x Ninjago could happen sometime in late Q2 or early Q3 of 2024. It would be the first collaboration in the mode.

