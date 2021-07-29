LiL Nas X reacts to his Fortnite skin with a TikTok and fans can't get enough of it

Lil Nas X is quickly skyrocketing towards the envious status of being one of the most popular entertainers on the planet. For reference, Lil Nas X did a live concert with Roblox (which, while popular, isn't on the same level as Fortnite) that pulled in a lot more viewers than Travis Scott's Fortnite concert.

Since then, he's only grown in notoriety. Despite remaining one of the most controversial public figures due to his raunchy and taboo (subjective) music videos and songs, he hasn't skipped a beat. He's a multi-time Grammy winning artist, a social media darling, and perhaps the next Icon skin in Fortnite.

Lil Nas X and his Grammys. Image via SyFy

D3NNI, a verified Fortnite concept artist, created a skin concept for Lil Nas X. It remains to be seen if this will ever come to fruition, but the majority of the Fortnite community and Lil Nas X himself really like it.

He has reposted it to his Twitter, where he has amassed almost 7 million followers and even brought it to his TikTok which has a whopping 18.3 million followers.

✦ LIL NAS X - FORTNITE SKIN CONCEPT ✦



Really wanted to make a skin concept of @LilNasX if he joined Fortnite's Icon Series! Hope you like it 💗#FortniteArt #FortniteConcept pic.twitter.com/R31tVgXXDZ — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) July 27, 2021

Lil Nas X takes his Fortnite concept skin to TikTok

While the artist D3NNI does quite a bit of concept skins, this one may be the most popular one yet. It's not often that the subject of the concept (be they fictional or not) promotes the art.

Lil Nas X has not only replied with his approval but shared the image to his followers on TikTok, which has blown up. In just 15 hours, the video, accompanied by his hit single Industry Baby, garnered 7.5 million views (at the time of publication).

The comments section is filled with overwhelming support and love for the idea.

It's not clear whether or not Lil Nas X will ever make his way into Fortnite, but the blueprint is definitely there. With a concept skin already created, Lil Nas X's popularity and his live concert with Roblox all suggest that it might be possible.

Fortnite would do well to hitch their wagon on such a popular entertainer. Maybe they will, if they see how much the community likes him.

Lil Nas X virtual concert. Image via The Verge

Will Lil Nas X ever make it to Fortnite?

