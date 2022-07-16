Llama Barbeque: When Fortnite "forgot" it's a teen ESRB-rated game

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Fortnite as appropriate for teens. Although the game doesn't have a single ounce of gore and blood, it is still one of the most popular battle royales. The ability to pander to a wide range of audiences has put it on a pedestal.

To date, there hasn't been a single instance in the game that depicts gore and blood. Other games like Call of Duty: Warzone abound with graphic visuals, but not Fortnite.

While the cynosure of the game is to eliminate opponents with the use of weapons, it has managed to stay away from graphic violence.

Morgan @PurpCubeTrooper Why do Fortnite Llamas look like they are having a war flashback every waking second? Why do Fortnite Llamas look like they are having a war flashback every waking second? https://t.co/dSzBuYZt1s

Despite its ESRB rating, Fortnite never shies away from donning its spooky costume. Every year during Halloween, the title hosts the famous Fortnitemares, a celebration of everything spooky.

It receives an appropriate overhaul, and the Item Shop brims with eerie and ghostly cosmetics.

Llamas in Fortnite have skeletons

For the uninitiated, ESRB is a non-profit, self-regulatory organization for the video games industry. It aims to help customers (especially parents) make informed decisions and know what their wards are playing. It rates video games in different categories based on age groups and parental advice.

Fortnite is rated Teens (T). It means that the content is suitable for children above thirteen years of age. It may contain violence, suggestive themes, crude humor, and minimal blood.

ESRB rating something Everyone (E) means that the content is suitable for everyone and contains no to minimal violence.

Although the game is rated T, it is not devoid of some suggestive incidents unsuitable for the teenage group. Be it Zombie Peely with its guts visible through his skeleton or the unsettling gaze of a Frankenstein's monster. However, this is no match for the Llama barbeque.

In a recent video posted by the popular YouTube channel Top5Gaming, a scene depicts Llama's skeletal remains on a rotisserie skewer. While there is no blood, the sight of the beloved animal in the state above is disconcerting.

What adds to the eerieness of the scene are the intact hooves. The game has somehow managed to test the threshold of the ESRB rating.

Llamas are a beloved part of it. They bring players loot and prance about in a whimsical, quasi-unicorn-like manner. Although loopers often attack these animals, the fact that they have bones and are enjoyed for their meat is a shocker.

Doing away with the disturbing image of a skeleton Llama, fans can glare upon Epic's wavelength to accommodate spookiness into the game without flouting the restrictions of the T rating. Although the experience is somewhat unsettling, readers cannot help but commend the developers on a well-done job.

This unusual instance exemplifies the fact that the developers are aware of their key demographic's age group. Their willingness to pander to a suitable audience somehow suggests that the company is aware of Fortnite's reputation as a children's game, and this stunt is, in fact, a befitting answer to counter the assumptions.

