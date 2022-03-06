Meet Tayson, the Fortnite pro who simply cannot be stopped

The Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS Finals are live, and the best Fortnite players worldwide are taking part in them. The list of these highly-skilled esports athletes includes Falcon Esports' TaySon, who has won the FNCS four times already.

TaySon plays from Europe and has accumulated hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money. He solidified his position as one of the best players in the world by winning Chapter 2 Season 3 and Chapter 2 Season 4 FNCS consecutively.

Here's what fans can expect from TaySon in the Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS Finals.

TaySon performs brilliantly under pressure in competitive Fortnite tournaments

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive It’s a narrow lead at the halfway point of EU #FNCS Finals, but @Pinquk and @Anasfnbr lead the pack in 1st Place! It’s a narrow lead at the halfway point of EU #FNCS Finals, but @Pinquk and @Anasfnbr lead the pack in 1st Place! https://t.co/SQ5pvFnqi3

Over the years, TaySon has taken part in many high-stakes tournaments where a minor mistake could cost him thousands of dollars. However, this isn't a big problem for this pro player as he gives his best in the most intense situations.

Ahead of the ongoing FNCS Finals, TaySon won the Solo Cash Cup in Europe and bagged second position in the FNCS Semi-Finals with his teammate Th0masHD.

Europe is rightly called one of the most challenging Fortnite regions to compete in. On Day 1 of the Finals, the points difference between the top 10 teams was just 30. Pinquk and Anas lead the table with 156 points, while TaySon and Th0masHD are in seventh position with 138 points.

TaySon acknowledged that his team isn't far behind, and even his fans are confident that the duo will reclaim the throne on the second day.

Can TaySon and Th0masHD bounce back in the Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS Finals?

When it comes to playing and winning the FNCS finals, TaySon is more experienced than most of his competitors.

YouTuber Reisshub also admitted that TaySon is one of the best performers during the FNCS Finals.

There have been times when TaySon could not play well in the FNCS Qualifiers, but his gameplay in the Finals was unmatched. Fans worldwide are expecting a similar comeback on the second day of the ongoing finals.

Another Fortnite player who is a major highlight of the Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS Finals is Stormyrite. The pro-player from Ukraine is currently placed 9th in the tournament, and he is performing exceptionally well amidst the war.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar