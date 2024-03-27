Midas' lore in Fortnite leaves the community confused

Midas' return is undoubtedly one of the highlights of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. With the King of Gold being an important character to the game's expansive lore, players have grown more interested in events involving him. However, there is one small issue; his lore has become increasingly hard to follow due to the presence of characters like Hades and Kado Thorne.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/THE-IMPOSSIBLEreddit, who highlighted how Midas' return in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has complicated things, especially with his new Shade Midas style for the Ascendant Midas skin.

The style suggests Midas has a connection to the Underworld, with him still seemingly dead. However, this begs the question: What did Midas' escape from the Underworld mean?

On the topic of Midas being dead, players are still confused as to how he died. While the Chapter 2 Season 3 trailer suggests he was eliminated by a Loot Shark, the presence of Midas' golden hand in Kado Thorne's vault suggests otherwise. This, and all the other events Midas has been a part of, has left the Fortnite community confused.

Redditor u/Odysseymanthebeast provided one possible explanation that dealt with Kado Thorne going to the Underworld to get Midas' hand and setting his escape in motion. Meanwhile, u/____person____ suggested Kado Thorne killed the Loot Shark and took Midas' golden hand.

Reddit users u/Anxiety-Queen269 and u/Frostwing349 suggested the possibility of Kado Thorne being responsible for sending Midas to the Underworld in the first place.

On the other hand, some players couldn't help but make jokes and criticize Epic Games' overall approach to lore and storytelling, with Reddit user u/lildevil2239 jokingly questioning if Fortnite even has lore. Meanwhile, Reddit user u/YesSeaworthiness9771 highlighted how the storyline has been incredibly hard to follow since Chapter 3 Season 4.

Reddit user u/OfficialDark_Kraken also brought up how Midas was supposed to return during the Fracture live event, the grand finale to Chapter 3, further complicating how the King of Gold fits into the puzzle.

Where does Midas go after his return in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

While Midas can be found on the Marigold yacht on the Chapter 5 Season 2 map, his storyline is only just beginning.

With the Fortnite Rise of Midas trailer showcasing Midas taking a charge against the Greek Gods, it is possible that he could turn out to be the champion the Scrying Pools constantly bring up when players interact with them. This is especially highlighted by the Scrying Pools hinting at the Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava LTM with some of its dialogue.

However, another possibility is that Midas is simply rounding up his crew to escape the Island with The Marigold, getting as far from the Greek Gods' wrath as he possibly can to avoid him being recaptured and kept in the Underworld.

As Chapter 5 Season 2 continues and the story slowly unfolds, it remains to be seen what the next chapter of Midas' story holds.

