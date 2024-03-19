Fortnite Rise Of Midas Event trailer breakdown

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has finally been graced by the long-awaited return of Midas, the crime boss inspired by Greek Mythology and one of the most important characters in the game's lore. To accompany the grand return of the King of Gold to the Island, Epic Games has shared a brand new trailer showcasing what the Rise Of Midas event in Chapter 5 Season 2 holds for players.

This article will summarize everything featured in the Fortnite Rise Of Midas Event trailer and what it tells us about the first significant patch, v29.01 update, of Chapter 5 Season 2.

What the Fortnite Rise Of Midas Event trailer tells us about the return of the Golden King

The trailer opens with a massive volcano erupting and triggering the rise of lava set to be included as a part of the Midas Presents Floor Is Lava LTM. The trailer then showcases the Golden Mud-infused Lava slowly rising and consuming structures, with players flying over the lava with the Wings of Icarus before finally showcasing Midas' return to Fortnite in all his glory, sporting a fresh look.

From here, the trailer features Ascendant Midas engaging in battle with all new modded-out weapons and navigating the rising lava against players in structures. The trailer then switches perspectives and shows a player with the Ares skin in Fortnite utilizing the brand new Chains of Hades Olympian Power Mythic to pull enemies into the rising lava, and breaking down structures.

The Rise Of Midas trailer concludes by showcasing Midas making his way towards Mount Olympus, going up against Zeus, wielding the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic, and Hades, the Overseer of the Underworld, by his side. This small sequence could signify Midas' role in the Chapter 5 storyline, with him potentially rising up to be the Mortals' champion in their battle against the Greek Gods.

With the launch of the Rise Of Midas event, players have a lot of new content and items to explore, ranging from a returning LTM to brand-new Olympian Powers. As the event continues and the storyline develops further, it will be interesting to see how Midas will manage to stand up to the Greek Gods in a bid to save all mortals.

