"We all want this guy in the Battle Pass": Fortnite community wants Ares Skin added to the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has introduced one of the most exciting battle passes in recent memory, with the Greek mythology theme of the season allowing players to embody the Greek gods of Mount Olympus themselves. However, while many gods are included in the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass, some players are dissatisfied with the absence of a significant element, Ares, the god of war.

The son of the king of the gods, Zeus, and the queen of the gods, Hera, Ares, is one of the most important gods in Greek mythology. The Greek god of war represents the spirit of combat as well as brutal warfare.

Being such a prominent part of Greek mythology, many players are surprised that Ares was not featured in the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass.

A Reddit user, u/GamerPlayz0909, exclaimed:

"We all want this guy in the Battle Pass."

"I saw him in the teaser and was so hyped for him" - The Fortnite community is disappointed with Ares not being included in the Battle Pass

In the caption accompanying the Reddit post shared by u/GamerPlayz0909, they expressed how they would much rather have Ares be the special skin in the Battle Pass instead of Korra, the waterbender from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

While Korra has been included as a precursor to the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration event, players feel she could have been swapped with Ares for the April Fortnite Crew Pack.

Some replied to u/GamerPlayz0909's Reddit post to share their opinions on Ares not being part of the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass despite being a significant part of the Greek pantheon of gods.

Reddit user u/Rebellious-Legacy expressed their surprise at the fact that the god of war is not part of the Battle Pass, especially since Ares is already a boss NPC on the Chapter 5 map, found at the Brawler's Battlegrounds POI.

Comment byu/GamerPlayz0909 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Reddit user u/therubyminecraft pointed out how they saw Ares in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 teaser and were excited for him to be in the Battle Pass before being met with disappointment:

Comment byu/GamerPlayz0909 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Meanwhile, Reddit users u/OpticRhyme and u/trevaconda provided an explanation for Ares' absence from the Battle Pass, explaining how he was potentially excluded to maintain the 50/50 gender split that Epic Games likes to have in all their Battle Passes:

Comment byu/GamerPlayz0909 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/GamerPlayz0909 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Additionally, Reddit users u/AdLegitimate1637 and u/fluffy_boy_cheddar didn't have a problem with Ares' inclusion in the Fortnite Crew, highlighting how the Crew actually provides great value for players and lets them have both Korra and Ares in their inventory:

Comment byu/GamerPlayz0909 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/GamerPlayz0909 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

For now, the only way players can get their hands on Ares is by purchasing a Fortnite Crew membership. That said, his absence from the Battle Pass is a disappointing aspect of Chapter 5 Season 2.

