Midas' return is all but confirmed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, new clues show

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 saw the debut of many previously talked about characters like the Origin, one of the sisters, as well as the return of some old characters like Slone.

However, it seems like another old and well-known character might soon be on his way to the island. This mystery character is none other than Midas himself. First seen in Chapter 2 Season 2, Midas soon went on to become a major storyline character. Now, new clues suggest that we might get to see his return sometime soon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

New evidence hints at Midas' return to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

While Midas has returned to Fortnite in different forms like Shadow Midas or Midas Rex, players haven't quite heard or seen much of the original character. The last that players saw of the real Midas was him running away from the island and being attacked by a Loot Shark in a trailer.

This led many to believe that he was eaten alive. However, from what has been seen so far, Epic wouldn't want to kill such an influential and famous character this vaguely.

A miniature bobblehead of Meowscles (Image via Epic Games)

Similar to Slone, Midas might still be alive and plotting his return to the island. With the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the IO has slowly started to grab control of certain parts of the island and has been steadily expanding into other areas. One of the major bases of the IO on the map, called Command Cavern, contains some subtle clues, pointing out that Midas might still be alive.

This new clue can be found around the blimp. Players can find another ventilation system that contains references to Midas's crew, such as a miniature bobblehead of Meowscles.

The bed even has a golden-looking pillow, which is a subtle nod to Midas' obsession over that color. So, it is possible that the IO and Midas might have joined hands and are somehow working together. Their alliance doesn't seem far-fetched since they share the same goal and a common enemy.

Midas !! || ORIGIN ERA @monopathix SO MIDAS WORKING FOR THE IO WAS CANON? AT SOME POINT??? ACCORDING TO THE FORTNITE FANDOM WIKI? SO MIDAS WORKING FOR THE IO WAS CANON? AT SOME POINT??? ACCORDING TO THE FORTNITE FANDOM WIKI? https://t.co/SVAk1ajpIz

Midas' current whereabouts are a mystery, and it is unclear what happened to him or where he has been all this while. If he is to return to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players might get to know more about him and his plans as the season goes on. However, without any official word or leaks, it's better to take things with a grain of salt.

Edited by Danyal Arabi