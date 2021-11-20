Naruto Fortnite memes show what ninjas can do with a gun

Ninjas with guns is not a new concept. However, in the case of Fortnite, the phrase has a whole new meaning. Following the Naruto collaboration, the internet has spawned hundreds of memes related to the series.

This stems from the fact that, in-game, Naruto and other members of Team 7 cannot use their Chakra or any Jutsu. They are powerless and only function as skins. Guns are the only available primary weapons of choice.

Due to this, the joke revolving around "Ninjas with guns" has taken over the internet. However, some have begun to question, "Is this the right way to showcase the series in-game?"

Will these Naruto Fortnite memes affect the franchise?

While many claim that the collaboration is ruining the series, there is no proof to state likewise. By all accounts, if anything, Naruto has been trending on social media due to the collaboration.

Over the past 30 days, the trends for the manga have been at an all time high. According to the data, the most popular search term has been "Fortnite Naruto skin".

It's easy to see how the Naruto collaboration has helped rekindle the love for this anime once more. Nevertheless, there are a few who feel that permanent damage has been done, and Naruto has now become "the guy from Fortnite".

Will the new generation remember the Naruto collaboration as “the guy from Fortnite?"

To answer this question, one must look at things subjectively. For instance, Epic Games' claim to fame was the Unreal Engine. The very same software used to build the game.

However, as of now, Epic Games is more synonymous with Fortnite than Unreal Engine. This is due to the changing times and demographics. With more players joining the game every day, to a large population of enthusiasts, Epic Games will always be "the company that made Fortnite".

Similarly, even if a few gamers tag Naruto as "the guy from Fortnite," the anime does not lose its legacy. Nothing has been taken away from the series. On the other hand, millions of players have been introduced to the anime in all its glory.

Naruto has been around for over a decade and is unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon. Irrespective of whether the characters are referred to as "the skins from Fortnite" or "ninjas with guns," their integrity cannot be diminished.

On that note, here are some of the funniest Naruto Fortnite memes:

