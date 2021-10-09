Naruto in Fortnite: Why a Kurama back bling will fit the skin perfectly

The Naruto skin is expected to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Fans have truly skyscraping expectations from this crossover and have put forward several suggestions for Epic Games to make it even better.
One such suggestion is the Kurama back bling. Apparently, some fans want the developers to release the Kurama back bling skin alongside the upcoming Naruto skin.
The article below explains why the Kurama back bling will perfectly match the upcoming Naruto skin in Fortnite.
Fortnite players request Epic Games to add Kurama with Naruto
For readers who haven't watched Naruto, Kurama was one of the nine-tailed beasts in the anime. The fox hated humanity at first, but Naruto's generosity and willingness to help others overturned this into love.
Over the years, Kurama has played an integral role in Naruto's development in the anime. Obviously, fans desperately want to witness the iconic fox in Fortnite as well.
There are several ways through which Epic Games could integrate Kurama as a cosmetic item in the battle royale game. They could possibly introduce Naruto as a reactive outfit which could end up with Naruto in the iconic Nine-Tails Chakra Mode. This mode could possibly be depicted through an emote as well.
However, the Fortnite community's Shadow Clone emote concept has gained more traction and attention among players around the world. Hence, it might be better if Fortnite incorporates Kurama as a back bling instead.
Even for players who are unaware of Naruto, the Kurama back bling can certainly be an attractive design. Fortnite has a ton of outfits that can go well with Kurama's red-orange theme.
On the flip side, for fans of the anime, the Naruto skin combined with the Kurama back bling would be an ideal sweaty combo.
What to expect from the Naruto skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8
Within just a few months, Naruto became the most anticipated crossover in Fortnite's history. This is primarily because developers have a wide range of concepts for back blings, pickaxes, emotes, and wraps that are sure to further improve the appeal of the the Naruto skin.
Leaks have already hinted that an explosive Kunai weapon will be available in Fortnite following Naruto's release. Moreover, other popular characters from the anime such as Madara, Itachi, and Sasuke might be released in the Item Shop as well.
All in all, the success of the Naruto crossover in Fortnite might pave the way for many other anime crossovers such as Dragon Ball Z. The anime industry is witnessing an unprecedented rise in its popularity at the moment and releasing more anime skins seems like the perfect strategy for Epic Games.
