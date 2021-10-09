Naruto in Fortnite: Why a Kurama back bling will fit the skin perfectly

The Naruto skin is expected to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Fans have truly skyscraping expectations from this crossover and have put forward several suggestions for Epic Games to make it even better.

One such suggestion is the Kurama back bling. Apparently, some fans want the developers to release the Kurama back bling skin alongside the upcoming Naruto skin.

The article below explains why the Kurama back bling will perfectly match the upcoming Naruto skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite players request Epic Games to add Kurama with Naruto

For readers who haven't watched Naruto, Kurama was one of the nine-tailed beasts in the anime. The fox hated humanity at first, but Naruto's generosity and willingness to help others overturned this into love.

Over the years, Kurama has played an integral role in Naruto's development in the anime. Obviously, fans desperately want to witness the iconic fox in Fortnite as well.

There are several ways through which Epic Games could integrate Kurama as a cosmetic item in the battle royale game. They could possibly introduce Naruto as a reactive outfit which could end up with Naruto in the iconic Nine-Tails Chakra Mode. This mode could possibly be depicted through an emote as well.

Denii Espinoza👑💖🌸 @Denii_Kawaii__ If #Fortnite can give us different #Naruto skin options that'd be dope. Good ol Naruto fit, Naruto+Kurama mode, and a Hokage version... 💖 Pls. Overtime the kurama fit can gain the glow too? And baby Kurama as a back bling. Maybe all other baby tailed beasts as back blings. Pls💖 If #Fortnite can give us different #Naruto skin options that'd be dope. Good ol Naruto fit, Naruto+Kurama mode, and a Hokage version... 💖 Pls. Overtime the kurama fit can gain the glow too? And baby Kurama as a back bling. Maybe all other baby tailed beasts as back blings. Pls💖

However, the Fortnite community's Shadow Clone emote concept has gained more traction and attention among players around the world. Hence, it might be better if Fortnite incorporates Kurama as a back bling instead.

Abdulrehman @Neon_sweat Naruto is coming to fortnite epic games plzz Add gaara susuke and naruto build in emote as transforming in to kurama style and kurama as backbling and rasengan as pickaxe Naruto is coming to fortnite epic games plzz Add gaara susuke and naruto build in emote as transforming in to kurama style and kurama as backbling and rasengan as pickaxe

Even for players who are unaware of Naruto, the Kurama back bling can certainly be an attractive design. Fortnite has a ton of outfits that can go well with Kurama's red-orange theme.

On the flip side, for fans of the anime, the Naruto skin combined with the Kurama back bling would be an ideal sweaty combo.

What to expect from the Naruto skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Within just a few months, Naruto became the most anticipated crossover in Fortnite's history. This is primarily because developers have a wide range of concepts for back blings, pickaxes, emotes, and wraps that are sure to further improve the appeal of the the Naruto skin.

HYPEX @HYPEX Donald Mustard confirmed to @qCandywing that Naruto will be in the next Battle Pass. We were told the same thing from that insider a few months ago and he also mentioned a Mythic Explosive Kunai item! Donald Mustard confirmed to @qCandywing that Naruto will be in the next Battle Pass. We were told the same thing from that insider a few months ago and he also mentioned a Mythic Explosive Kunai item! https://t.co/4RSBQlicV8

Leaks have already hinted that an explosive Kunai weapon will be available in Fortnite following Naruto's release. Moreover, other popular characters from the anime such as Madara, Itachi, and Sasuke might be released in the Item Shop as well.

Also Read

HYPEX @HYPEX Naruto's 22nd Anniversary is on the 21st and that could be a perfect date for Epic to do the collab. Also this might be a big stretch but it's a big coincidence that we got this banner + crows in the same season which matches Shisui's crow eye. (pointed out by @chiku_it Naruto's 22nd Anniversary is on the 21st and that could be a perfect date for Epic to do the collab. Also this might be a big stretch but it's a big coincidence that we got this banner + crows in the same season which matches Shisui's crow eye. (pointed out by @chiku_it) https://t.co/u9U1kyz2yl

All in all, the success of the Naruto crossover in Fortnite might pave the way for many other anime crossovers such as Dragon Ball Z. The anime industry is witnessing an unprecedented rise in its popularity at the moment and releasing more anime skins seems like the perfect strategy for Epic Games.

Edited by Atul S

LIVE POLL Q. How should Epic Games release Kurama in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8? Backbling Emote 0 votes so far