Naruto skin in Fortnite: Why a Shadow Clone jutsu emote would fit the skin perfectly

Popular anime character Naruto is expected to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 soon and players want it to have a Shadow Clone jutsu emote. From a plethora of leakers to Donald Mustard, the most prominent names in the Fortnite community have confirmed this crossover.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Naruto will come to the game once Epic is ready and wants to release him.They were pushing for a release in the Season 8 Battle Pass, but that didn't work out according to multiple insiders.He is still *rumored* to be released this season, so just be a bit more patient. Naruto will come to the game once Epic is ready and wants to release him.They were pushing for a release in the Season 8 Battle Pass, but that didn't work out according to multiple insiders.He is still *rumored* to be released this season, so just be a bit more patient.

The Naruto outfit will, naturally, come in a bundle, and players have sky-high expectations from it. An explosive Kunai weapon will most likely be the theme of the pickaxe, and the character will also have an emote. Interestingly, this emote could be based on the Shadow Clone technique.

Read on to learn about the Shadow Clone jutsu and why it would fit the Naruto skin perfectly.

Naruto skin in Fortnite with Shadow Clone jutsu emote will be a dream come true for fans

As the name suggests, the Shadow Clone technique allows the user to create one or more copies of themselves. Fans who've watched Naruto will be aware of the forbidden Multiple Shadow Clone technique that can only be used by Naruto.

While creating hundreds of clones with an emote seems practically impossible in Fortnite, releasing the basic Shadow Clone technique emote shouldn't be a big challenge for Epic Games.

In addition to that, an emote which creates clones will even attract players who've never watched Naruto. The concept in itself is really unique, and Naruto being related to it is like icing on the cake.

Brett Fortuna @Big_Tuna06 When Naruto drops on Fortnite, it’s going to look like a Multi Shadow Clone Jutsu in the lobbies When Naruto drops on Fortnite, it’s going to look like a Multi Shadow Clone Jutsu in the lobbies https://t.co/1lB3KUBCYg

While Naruto fans around the world would no doubt be delighted with the Shadow Clone jutsu emote, some want the ability to arrive as a Mythic item. As per this idea, a Naruto boss will drop an item like the Decoy Grenade but it will spawn three duplicates instead of one.

Other Naruto characters which might arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The hype for Naruto, to say the least, is staggering. From the looks of it, the anime skin is all that players want in this season.

Hence, it is safe to assume that following Naruto, several anime characters such as Goku, Itachi, Sasuke, Levi, and others will become a part of Fortnite too.

HYPEX @HYPEX Naruto's 22nd Anniversary is on the 21st and that could be a perfect date for Epic to do the collab. Also this might be a big stretch but it's a big coincidence that we got this banner + crows in the same season which matches Shisui's crow eye. (pointed out by @chiku_it Naruto's 22nd Anniversary is on the 21st and that could be a perfect date for Epic to do the collab. Also this might be a big stretch but it's a big coincidence that we got this banner + crows in the same season which matches Shisui's crow eye. (pointed out by @chiku_it) https://t.co/u9U1kyz2yl

As of now, Epic Games hasn't revealed anything about the Naruto crossover. Fans will celebrate the young ninja's birthday on October 10, which would make it an ideal date for the developers to release the skin.

