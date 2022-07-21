New Fortnite glitch is auto completing challenges for players, here's how

Fortnite players have complained about the XP system this season, but Epic Games hasn't changed it so far. Their decision to buff the totals awarded from completing challenges has left many gamers frustrated and seeking other options.

This has forced them to grind everything out and has made the season a little less enjoyable as a result. That's unfortunate because there are a lot of other aspects to love.

Creative maps and XP glitches have gotten even more popular this season since the XP totals are lower. They've always been popular among players who want to level up as fast as possible, but a lot of gamers are now turning to them.

A Fortnite YouTuber recently found an incredible glitch that completes a milestone in very little time and with almost no effort. Here's how players can do just that.

Fortnite XP glitch that completes milestones for players

The glitch was uncovered by Glitch King, whose name is incredibly accurate. If there's a glitch in the game or an XP map in Creative mode, Fortnite players can rest assured that Glitch King has a video tutorial to explain it.

The glitches or maps usually involve gamers having to find secret XP buttons or do something weird, but this one is rather straightforward. Milestone quests are good for XP, but they take a long time to complete. Even a simple one like "Thank the Bus Driver" takes many matches to fully complete.

Thanking the Bus Driver is a milestone (Image via Epic Games)

Fortunately, with this glitch, Fortnite gamers won't have to place in the top 10 hundreds of times to finish a particular milestone. Instead, they can enter and exit Party Royale to finish in the top 10 once. Normally, players would have to play and place in the top 10 in 300 matches, which would take an insane amount of time.

This method is tedious, but entering and then immediately exiting is faster than surviving all the way to the last 10 players.

This milestone has stages, much like the rest of them. In total, there are 300 top 10 placements required, but XP is given every so often. Every 15 placements, a new tier is achieved and XP is granted. This is an excellent way to quickly finish a milestone and earn a lot of XP.

What can XP be used for in Chapter 3 Season 3?

XP is always important in Fortnite, but especially when the Battle Pass is full of great items.

On the second page, there's an alternate style for fan favorite Evie, a new addition this season. The fourth page has an alternate style for Adira, another great skin this season.

The Storm Crash glider is available on the fifth page, as is the popular Stormfarer skin. The sixth page introduces Malik, a new original skin. It also introduces his harvesting tool, The King's Oath. This is sure to become a very popular harvesting tool.

Stormfarer gets an incredible new style on the seventh page, so Fortnite players are going to want to get to it as soon as possible.

Both Sabina and Evie get stunning new styles on the ninth page, and of course, Darth Vader is waiting for Fortnite gamers on the final page of the Battle Pass.

