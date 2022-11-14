New Fortnite glitch grants infinite loot and easy wins, here is how to do it

The new Fortnite glitch allows players to get Victory Royales without much effort. The glitch grants players infinite loot, healing items, and vehicles they can use to win games easily.

Epic Games released the Dial-A-Drop item on Tuesday, November 8. The new item was released with a small update that has made minor changes to the popular game. The item allows players to call in a supply drop at their location. They can also call in a vehicle drop or a drop that contains healing items.

Unfortunately, there is a new Fortnite glitch that affects Dial-A-Drop. Thanks to this glitch, Loopers can gain infinite loot in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Here is everything you need to know about the new glitch.

The latest Fortnite glitch is perfect for obtaining infinite loot

The new glitch was made popular by Glitch King, a YouTuber well-known for sharing Fortnite glitches. Thanks to his video, many players have used the glitch successfully.

Considering that the glitch is serious and ruins the game for a lot of players, we expect Epic Games to fix it very soon. The v22.40 update is just around the corner and will come out on Tuesday, November 15. Since Epic is aware of the new glitch, it will most likely be patched very soon.

This article will explain how to benefit from the new glitch. While this is not a bannable offense, we advise you not to do it since it will ruin the fun for other players in your lobby.

1) Find the Dial-A-Drop item

The new Fortnite glitch requires you to obtain the Dial-A-Drop item (Image via Epic Games)

The first step to using the new glitch is to obtain the Dial-A-Drop item. The new item has an Epic (Purple) rarity and can be found in many different sources of loot, including chests.

To increase your chances of finding the item, you should drop by locations that have a lot of chests, such as Chromejam Junction, Cloudy Condos, or Lustrous Lagoon.

2) Use the item

The Dial-A-Drop item allows you to choose which drop you want to get (Image via Epic Games)

To benefit from the new Fortnite glitch, you will have to use the Dial-A-Drop item. To do this, you simply need to select it from your inventory and press the fire button (R2/RT/Left mouse click by default).

Once you press the button, you will be able to choose which type of drop you want. While a supply drop is the most valuable item, you can also select a healing drop if you are low on HP or a vehicle drop.

3) Quickly remove the item from your inventory

To benefit from the Fortnite glitch, quickly remove the item from your inventory (Image via Epic Games)

The last step requires you to remove the Dial-A-Drop item from your inventory as soon as you use it. If you do it quickly, you can pick up the item once again and use it as many times as you want.

This is a very tricky part and requires a lot of practice. However, you can try this glitch out in the Battle Lab before using it in the live battle royale lobby with other players.

