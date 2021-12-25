New Fortnite Snowman glitch is turning players invisible, here is how

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been quite successful, with many new and old players jumping onto the island to witness all the new goodies. The new Chapter arrived just in time for the winter and holiday season event, another bonus for players. The widely successful and ongoing Winterfest 2021 has brought all the holiday goodness with free rewards each day, new weapons, and more.

Glitches are nothing new in Fortnite, and now players have found an incredible little snowman glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 that can turn them invisible for any amount of time. Here's everything you need to know about the glitch and how you can also turn invisible using this snowman glitch.

Players have found a new Fortnite Snowman glitch that can make them invisible

Glitches have been an inseparable part of Fortnite, and over the years, the community has found some surprising glitches and bugs. The current season isn't invulnerable to glitches, and players have discovered multiple such bugs plaguing the game.

Currently, a new Fortnite Snowman glitch is turning players invisible, allowing players to hide in plain sight or have a little fun with other players.

The glitch was discovered by Fortnite's famous none other than Glitch King himself. Glitch King, in one of his recent videos, revealed and talked about the glitch and even shared the ploy to turn invisible in broad daylight.

Here's how you can use the Fortnite Snowman glitch and go under the radar in Chapter 3 Season 1:

The first step in this trick is to find yourself a Snowman in the game. These snowmen can be found all around the map and are hard to miss due to their massive size.

Once you have found a Snowman simply drop any item like Medi kit or others from your loot and then hide inside the snowman.

After hiding inside the snowman, crouch on top of that item which you dropped, you will become invisible.

To go to your normal state, simply crouch or move again and you will be visible to others again.

Here's a video by Glitch King himself showing off the glitch.

Also Read Article Continues below

Make sure you use and experience this glitch for yourself before Fortnite developers come up with a patch.

Edited by R. Elahi