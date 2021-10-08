"1 in 10,000": Fortnite player finds the rarest item in Chapter 2 Season 8

Getting a hold of rare weapons and items in Fortnite is definitely an achievement for gamers. However, luck certainly plays a significant role in determining whether gamers will even get such items.

It was recently revealed that popular Fortnite professional and gaming streamer SypherPK reported the presence of the rarest item in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The Cubed themed season is yet to complete a month since its initial release and players have shown immense interest in finding out what the rarest item in the game is. This article will discuss the name of the rarest item and also reveal where it can be obtained.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Glitch Vending Machine may reward the rarest item

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, several vending machines can be found across the island. All these machines reward gamers with some unique in-game items. However, gamers are more interested in the Glitch Vending Machines in the game.

These Glitch Vending Machines are characterized by the iconic white exclamation mark with a red background across their displays. At times, these Glitch Vending Machines can reward gamers with some of the exotic weapons, including a legendary SCAR and shotguns.

ADxrk @ADxrkLeakz Fun Fact: You can get the exotic double barrel shotgun from the broken vending machines. It's a 1 in 10k chance though, so you have to be really lucky! Fun Fact: You can get the exotic double barrel shotgun from the broken vending machines. It's a 1 in 10k chance though, so you have to be really lucky!

The Exotic Double Barrel Shotgun is a weapon that can be obtained from these Glitch Vending Machines. However, they are incredibly rare and the possibility of getting one of these dropped in the game is extremely low.

Popular gaming streamer SypherPK recently reported that a gamer who goes by the name of Carlos T got a hold of the Exotic Double Barrel Shotgun from one of the Glitch Vending Machines in the game.

The Exotic Double Barrel shotgun is one of the finest weapons in the game and gamers adore it due to its lethal attributes when it comes to close range combat.

Getting the Exotic Double Barrel shotgun is extremely rare and SypherPK claims that it is a "1 in 10,000" chance to get this item in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Exotic Double Barrel Shotgun has a DPS of 228 and deals around 120 damage per shot. It has a firing rate of 1.9 and takes 2.7 seconds to be reloaded.

Since there is a probability of getting this rare item in the game, gamers should drop onto the island and try their luck to get a hold of it.

Edited by Atul S