12-year-old Fortnite player meets MrSavage; watch his reaction

An adorable clip showing a 12-year-old Fortnite player interacting with Fortnite pro and 100T content creator MrSavage has gone viral. The clip was posted on Twitter by the 12-year-old-boy in the video and the internet has had wildly mixed reactions to it. However, what certainly got the most attention was the reaction of the youngster after meeting MrSavage.

MrSavage is quite the Fortnite personality online with 1.2 million followers on Twitter and 2.4 million on Twitch. He has been a constant partner of Benjyfishy in tournaments and the two have been spotted together multiple times, wreaking havoc in pro lobbies.

The young boy, who goes by the handle @Rizpyfn on Twitter, gushed upon meeting his favorite Fortnite star, but kept his excitement under control until he had left the scene. While most would say he managed himself pretty well in front of a Fortnite celebrity, some Twitter trolls found the entire video cringeworthy.

12-year-old Fortnite player is on his way to become one of the best in the world

@Rizpyfn was seen showing MrSavage a video of his own Fortnite mastery in the clip that went viral. This 12-year-old is no ordinary boy who loves Fortnite, but is a serious content creator in the game.

He has a YouTube channel of his own where he often posts video highlights from his own games. A simple swipe through his Twitter handle reveals hundreds of Fortnite clips, where he can be seen dominating the lobby. Furthermore, he has also been featured in YouTube videos of other channels who have hailed him as a great player for his age.

Furthermore, MrSavage was not the only content creator this kid has had a chance to meet. He also popped by @mamabenjyfishy's livestream and posted a clip of his interaction with her on his Twitter handle.

He hailed Mamabenjyfishy as the best Fortnite player in the world, but confessed that he was shaking in Mr Savage's presence.

Here's to hoping the world will see more of this young Fortnite creator in the coming years.

