50 best Fortnite names for beginners in May 2021

50 best names for beginners in Fortnite (Image via Sportskeeda)
Francis Banerjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 35 min ago
News

The Fortnite community has grown since its release back in 2017. Battle Royale has attracted gamers ranging from newbies to tryhards. Unrestricted access allows gamers across all age groups to be a part of the community.

Tryhards are gamers who are drop-dead serious about the game. They have only one objective, which is to survive the initial fights and march on towards victory royale, by hook or by crook.

The tryhards are often aggressive and extremely competitive. They can be seen trying out various skins and other items from the shop and often making purchases to glam up their characters in the game.

Loopers might come across such tryhards in Fortnite as their excessive competitive gameplay is quite hard to miss. A beginner might be intimidated while facing one of these tryhards, however, they must keep one thing in mind, tryhards were also once the newbies in the game.

One of the trickiest situations beginners might face is when they’d be asked to assign a game-tag in Fortnite. While names have no relation to gaming experience, gamers love to assign a name that’d be catchy and reflect the flair of the player.

This article focuses on the list of 50 names that beginners can assign themselves.

Top 50 beginners’ name for Fortnite

#1 GutsyStuds

#2 FrenzyShooters

#3 CovertDestroyer

#4 TiltedStabbers

#5 VampiricGhosts

#6 DeadNoobbot

#7 CartoonWarrior

#8 Low-KeyWarrior

#9 SpawnN’Die

#10 DirtyGrenadier

#11 ElectricTank

#12 FuzzyPack

#13 StraightGangsters

#14 QueenBee

#15 BattleMistress

#16 OddHooligans

#17 DestuctiveVirus

#18 Evildead

#19 Brookie

#20 Popeyes

#21 AbnormalVigor

#22 MADMAX

#23 Deadshow

#24 DeathBOY

#25 SnakeSmeller

#26 NastyNoob

#27 M4f14

#28 GodzillaBoy

#29 MonsterReaper

#30 BomberMan

#31 JohnSlow

#32 IronicChild

#33 DeadWorkChaos

#34 NightmareFury

#35 NickFury

#36 NutellaHunter

#37 HelpMAN

#38 BotArmy

#39 Toothless

#40 IHasEyes

#41 IamKiller

#42 IamMafia

#43 Hellcat

#44 DeathVader

#45 KnightAngel

#46 Trooper

#47 Bloodysoul

#48 CrabbyAgent

#49 Thunderbird

#50 GrimNoob

These are just suggestions for Fortnite names that beginners can use. These names can be adjusted accordingly. Users can modify these suggestions by adding their names, numbers and symbols.

However, users are advised not to pitch any kind of personal information as it is an open community and anyone can view it.

Published 35 min ago
Fortnite Season 6
हिन्दी