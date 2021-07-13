After LeBron, Fortnite could be getting a Bugs Bunny skin

With LeBron James officially landing on Fortnite Island, the potential for collaborations has skyrocketed. If Fortnite can get the most popular person in the world, then they can get anyone or anything. With the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, many fans and players are speculating about the addition of a Bugs Bunny skin.

Going beyond the obvious relationship of LeBron James with their new movie, there are plenty of reasons to add Bugs Bunny to the world of Fortnite. Fans speculate all the time about potential additions that never make it, though. Could Fortnite see a Bugs Bunny skin in the near future?

Bugs Bunny in Fortnite

Well, if the official Looney Tunes Twitter account has any say, it will. Many fans began tweeting about LeBron James' skin and mentioning Looney Tunes about the possibility of a Bugs Bunny skin. It's safe to say that Looney Tunes is on board with the idea.

Going beyond the connection with the most recent Fortnite addition, Bugs Bunny makes a ton of sense. There are tons of awesome characters from other places in Fortnite. They have the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man and Thanos, the DC Comics Universe with Batman and Superman, the Star Wars Universe with Rey, Kylo Ren and the Mandalorian and even Rick Sanchez and Krato from God of War. The list is lengthy, but they're missing one thing: TV show characters.

Batman and Superman in Fortnite. Image via Reddit

Yes, Rick Sanchez comes from Rick and Morty, which is an extremely popular TV show. It's really for adults, though, not younger audiences. The content there is adult, so many of the younger Fortnite players don't really watch it. Looney Tunes, however, is for all ages, and everyone knows and loves Bugs Bunny. Bugs is arguably the most popular cartoon character of all time. After adding the most popular athlete of all time, adding Bugs Bunny would be an excellent choice.

Rick Sanchez in Fortnite. Image via Radio Times

Will Bugs Bunny ever make his Fortnite debut? Or will someone else from Looney Tunes come first?

Edited by Gautham Balaji