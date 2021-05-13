All Bunker Chest locations in Fortnite Season 6 (Updated, 12th May)

Several in-game additions have arrived with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6's most recent update, including a new NPC and new Bunker Chest locations.

Emerging from the shadows, Lady Orelia takes her place beside Oro.



Find her on the Island, and offer tribute in the form of Bars. But be warned, not everyone who has seen her has returned.https://t.co/NLTCMKiYMo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 11, 2021

All Bunker Chest locations in Fortnite Season 6 that have been updated as of 12th May

While golden and glowing chests are located all over the map for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Bunker Chests contain better loot and are a bit harder to find.

Bunker Chests often contain much better loadout options, making them highly sought-after during this Primal Season. The list below gives players a heads-up on where to locate all of the current 18 in-game Bunker Chests.

ICYMI: The "Bunker Chests" minimum and maximum spawn chances have been modified from 60% to 80%!#Fortnite — Max // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) May 11, 2021

Bunker Chest locations (listed alphabetically)

Camp Cod

Underneath the floor under the yellow rug.

Colossal Crops

Located in the field south of Colossal Crops.

Craggy Cliffs

Underground stairway, towards the western side.

Holly Hedges

Underground and to the south.

Lazy Lake

Towards the southeast, hidden underground.

Misty Meadows

Beneath stairs in a home located southwest of this location.

Pleasant Park

Northwestern grassy hill.

Within the basement of the southeastern house.

Pristine Point

Within the home on the hill, within the upstairs bedroom.

Retail Row

Underground in a field west of Retail Row.

Within Retail Row, there is a yellow house with a teddy bear in the attic, where a second chest can be found.

Shark Island

Basement.

Shipwreck Cove

The bedroom on the top floor of the shack.

Slurpy Swamp

Hidden within a wooden structure just below Slurpy Swamp.

Steamy Stacks

Building number 4's basement.

Beachy coast, towards the bottom of the mound of sand.

Sweaty Sands

Behind a bed in a home on the eastern side.

Weeping Woods

Hidden underneath a trap door towards the center of the area, behind a control desk.

18 Bunker Chests are currently scattered throughout the Fortnite Season 6 map (Image via Epic Games)

Though Bunker Chests can be difficult to locate when the pressure is at an all-time high on the battlefield, loopers who manage to find these chests are often rewarded with Legendary Weapons, making the journey worth it.

Should any Fortnite loopers be looking for some better loot to help them on their way to #1 Victory Royale, they may want to begin the match by dropping at one of the above locations.