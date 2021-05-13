All Bunker Chest locations in Fortnite Season 6 (Updated, 12th May)

Several in-game additions have arrived with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6's most recent update, including a new NPC and new Bunker Chest locations.
All Bunker Chest locations in Fortnite Season 6 that have been updated as of 12th May
While golden and glowing chests are located all over the map for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Bunker Chests contain better loot and are a bit harder to find.
Bunker Chests often contain much better loadout options, making them highly sought-after during this Primal Season. The list below gives players a heads-up on where to locate all of the current 18 in-game Bunker Chests.
Bunker Chest locations (listed alphabetically)
- Camp Cod
- Underneath the floor under the yellow rug.
- Colossal Crops
- Located in the field south of Colossal Crops.
- Craggy Cliffs
- Underground stairway, towards the western side.
- Holly Hedges
- Underground and to the south.
- Lazy Lake
- Towards the southeast, hidden underground.
- Misty Meadows
- Beneath stairs in a home located southwest of this location.
- Pleasant Park
- Northwestern grassy hill.
- Within the basement of the southeastern house.
- Pristine Point
- Within the home on the hill, within the upstairs bedroom.
- Retail Row
- Underground in a field west of Retail Row.
- Within Retail Row, there is a yellow house with a teddy bear in the attic, where a second chest can be found.
- Shark Island
- Basement.
- Shipwreck Cove
- The bedroom on the top floor of the shack.
- Slurpy Swamp
- Hidden within a wooden structure just below Slurpy Swamp.
- Steamy Stacks
- Building number 4's basement.
- Beachy coast, towards the bottom of the mound of sand.
- Sweaty Sands
- Behind a bed in a home on the eastern side.
- Weeping Woods
- Hidden underneath a trap door towards the center of the area, behind a control desk.
Though Bunker Chests can be difficult to locate when the pressure is at an all-time high on the battlefield, loopers who manage to find these chests are often rewarded with Legendary Weapons, making the journey worth it.
Should any Fortnite loopers be looking for some better loot to help them on their way to #1 Victory Royale, they may want to begin the match by dropping at one of the above locations.