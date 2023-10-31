All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 teasers so far

The Fortnite community has been set abuzz with anticipation as the Chapter 4 Season 5 teasers keep rolling in, providing players with intriguing glimpses into what the future has in store. The latest teaser has sent waves across the community as it confirmed the long-awaited return of some classic elements that have defined the game for years.

In a brand new teaser released on Fortnite's official Twitter account, players were treated to an exciting visual that showcased the return of beloved and classic elements, including the iconic Assault Rifle, shopping carts, and turrets. These are long-standing favorites, and are set to make a comeback in Chapter 4 Season 5.

Brand new teaser for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 reveals the return of OG elements

The announcement of the return of the classic AR, shopping carts, and turrets is a nostalgic moment for players who have been a part of Fortnite's journey since the early days. Not only have these items played a significant role in the game's history, but they have also been integral to the dynamic gameplay.

The classic AR is a favorite among Fortnite veterans, and its return in Chapter 4 Season 5 is sure to be met with nostalgia and excitement. The AR has been a part of the norm when it comes to the game's arsenal, offering precise aiming and consistent damage output.

Shopping carts are the first-ever mode of transportation added to the game in Chapter 1, and they are making a comeback in the upcoming season. These playful vehicles not only provide mobility, but they have also been a source of countless memorable moments. Meanwhile, turrets, known for their defensive capabilities, are also confirmed to make a return.

OG Battle Bus also hinted at in teaser for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

In a previously reported teaser, Epic Games also hinted at the return of the OG Battle Bus, while also using the hashtag #FortniteOG. This was the first confirmation for the game's return to it's roots in Chapter 1, and has only added to the ever-growing anticipation of Chapter 4 Season 5.

With all of these hints and teasers, the upcoming season is shaping up to be the most-awaited in the battle royale title's history. Only time will tell how Epic Games executes this new chapter.

