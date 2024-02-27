With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 just around the corner, it appears Epic Games has plans to hype the community up. According to the latest Fortnite leaks shared by popular leaker iFireMonkey, a series of quests will soon be released. This will bridge the gap between the events of the current season and those of Chapter 5 Season 2.

Those new to the storyline or the game in general will get a crash course on what to expect next season. Information about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and new characters central to the plotline will also be revealed.

One will likely be the leaked skin codenamed Odyssey "Athena." The other could be Cerberus. That being said, here is more information about the leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Mosaic Snapshot and Odyssey Quests.

All leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Mosaic Snapshot and Odyssey Quests: Tasks, rewards, and more

As mentioned, the Mosaic Snapshot and Odyssey Quests will provide players with an insight into what to expect next season. Although the entirety of the storyline will not be revealed, key elements will be highlighted.

The best part about these Mosaic Snapshot and Odyssey Quests is that they will likely provide experience points. This will help players complete the Big Bang Battle Pass and claim all rewards. On that note, here is the complete list of all leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Mosaic Snapshot and Odyssey Quests.

All Mosaic Snapshot Quests to hype Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Speak with Odyssey about The Mosaic - (0/1)

Dig Mosaic Caches around the Windmills - (0/3)

Dig Mosaic Caches around The Cemetery - (0/3)

Investigate and catalog the Mosaic Emblem - (0/1)

Ask Odyssey about The Mosaic findings - (0/1)

Dig Mosaic Caches around the Rescue Station - (0/3)

Dig Mosaic Caches around the Coastal Columns - (0/3)

Investigate and catalog the Mosaic Emblem - (0/1)

Discuss the latest Mosaic Emblem findings with Odyssey - (0/1)

Dig Mosaic Caches around the Ruined Reels - (0/2)

Dig Dig Mosaic Caches around The Hand - (0/2)

Investigate and catalog the final Mosaic Emblem - (0/1)

Each Mosaic Snapshot Quest will grant 10,000 XP upon completion.

All Odyssey Quests to hype Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Spend bars in different matches - (0/10)

Purchase items or services - (0/7)

Assist in hiring Characters/NPCs - (0/3)

Assist in collecting Vault Keycards or Society Medallions - (0/3)

Travel distance while holding a Society Medallion - (0/1,000)

Damage opponents with Rare or better weapons - (0/500)

Damage opponents with Epic or better weapons - (0/500)

Damage opponents with Legendary or better weapons - (0/500)

Damage opponents with Mythic or better weapons - (0/500)

Eliminate enemy players with assault rifles - (0/5)

Eliminate enemy players with SMGs - (0/5)

Eliminate enemy players with shotguns - (0/5)

Eliminate enemy players with pistols or sniper rifles - (0/5)

Restore health or gain shields - (0/300)

Damage enemy players at Named Locations - (0/500)

Search Chests - (0/40)

Each Odyssey Quest will grant 10,000 XP upon completion.

When will the leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Mosaic Snapshot and Odyssey Quests go live?

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 barely 10 days away, leakers/data miners suspect that the Mosaic Snapshot and Odyssey Quests will go live in a few days. Given that players will take some time to complete them all, the most logical timeline would be Thursday (February 29, 2024).

Being the last day of February, it makes sense for Epic Games to release the Mosaic Snapshot and Odyssey Quests on the given day. Furthermore, Epic Games would traditionally release new sets of challenges/quests on Thursday, so it would be a throwback to the old times. That being said, an official update should be offered soon.

