All leaked upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons and items

Several leaked upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons and items were discovered during downtime on March 8, 2024. They are currently in development and should be added to the game over the course of the season. Some could also be scrapped and/or kept in reserve for Chapter 5 Season 3. It all depends on what Epic Games has planned.

This information was data mined by veteran sources like HYPEX, ShiinaBR, and iFireMonkey, and as such, a few of these weapons and items have been tested on private servers to showcase how they function.

Here are more details on all the leaked upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons and items.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Golden Banana and numerous other leaked upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons and items

1) Golden Banana, Gold Shields, Stone Potion, and Humble Mop Wheel Rolling

Expand Tweet

While information about leaked upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons and items is limited, one in particular has the community amused. It's called The Golden Banana and will be a consumable. It will provide hit-point regeneration and other perks. It will be related to Midas, but it is unclear how. As for Gold Shields, there's no telling what it could be.

Expand Tweet

The only thing known about the item is based on its description, which reads, "Shields from Gold Bars." As for Stone Potion and Humble Mop Wheel Rolling, nothing is known about them apart from the fact that they exist in text within the game files.

2) Tactical AR and Deagle

Expand Tweet

Of the many leaked upcoming weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the Tactical AR and Deagle have caught the attention of the community. Given how powerful these weapons are or will be, there is a lot of hype surrounding them.

The Tactical AR will feature a new design and could become the meta pick for mid-range combat this season. The skill-based Deagle will have a new design. One shot could stop an opponent dead in their tracks, but it will require a steady hand.

Note: Both weapons will also likely be modifiable from Mod Benches.

3) Shield Bubble Jr.

Expand Tweet

The Shield Bubble Jr. is not a new item per se but a scaled-down version of the original item. It functions exactly like the Shield Bubble but has a smaller radius. It should still be able to protect an entire team from incoming fire. Like the original item, the Shield Bubble Jr. could also be placed atop vehicles.

4) Midas' Drum Gun

Expand Tweet

With Midas set to return this season, Midas' Drum Gun is currently in development. It could be added to the Floor is Lava LTM (limited time mode) or the Battle Royale loot pool. Since he will be featured as an NPC on the island, either could hold true. However, keep in mind that this could change at Epic Games' discretion.

So far, this is all the information we could gather for all leaked upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons and items.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!