Benjyfishy quits Fortnite competitive

Fortnite star Benjyfishy has just announced he is quitting competitive Fortnite. The gamer, otherwise known as David Fish, is a member of NRG Gaming.

The announcement came via a Twitter video that has taken the esports scene by storm. Benjyfishy is one of the most prominent Fortnite players out there, but is moving on from the game to Riot Games' FPS title, Valorant.

Benjyfishy is quitting Fortnite competitive; will move to Valorant with NRG Gaming

Benjyfishy posted the video to his official, verified Twitter account, opening with a short message that he was quitting Fortnite competitive. His fans and followers are a bit stunned by the reaction and the post is getting quite a bit of traction.

benjyfishy @benjyfishy Quitting Competitive Fortnite Quitting Competitive Fortnite https://t.co/w5onuB3hb8

In just one hour, Benjyfishy's announcement has over 39 thousand likes. After the video was shared, the former Fortnite player shared a post thanking specific individuals in detail.

The post reads:

" [To] Savage - Literally made my career and without him I'd be nowhere close to where I am at right now, the best player I have ever played with... Goofy - my old duo, he bought me a PC from his earnings he won from skirmish, one of the nicest people I've ever met, was one of the first people to ever see potential in me...

The competitive esports player announced that he is going to move to Valorant and continue playing there. He also mentioned that he won't be leaving NRG and will be playing the FPS title with them. The only thing that's really changing for him is that Fortnite won't be a part of his schedule anymore.

He also thanked all of the players and friends he had made along the way, including those who only watched from a distance:

"Rockit - Been a close friend since the start and has been editing my YouTube videos since my first literal video, would be nowhere near as big without him and what he's done for me... And thank you to everyone whos been watching me and supporting me..."

Announcement (Image via Benjyfishy on Twitter)

The official Fortnite Competitive account reached out to thank Benjy for his time, with NRG Gaming doing the same.

NRG @NRGgg @benjyfishy one of the best to ever do it. can't wait to take on the next chapter together @benjyfishy one of the best to ever do it. can't wait to take on the next chapter together ❤️

Tons of followers shared their support, disappointment, and full range of reactions. One follower is disappointed that Benjyfishy isn't going to be on the scene anymore, but they know he'll succeed wherever he ends up.

Reisshub @Reisshub @benjyfishy This is on my list of things I hate to see. You're such a good role model for players everywhere and have always been such a genuine dude. Really sad to see you leave the space, but know you'll dominate this next step too @benjyfishy This is on my list of things I hate to see. You're such a good role model for players everywhere and have always been such a genuine dude. Really sad to see you leave the space, but know you'll dominate this next step too

Other pros also wished the former Fortnite player luck on his journey.

Jerian shared a short sentiment that was likely shared by tons of fans, followers and fellow players.

His teammates are sad to see him go, but happy he's going for what he wants.

MrSavage @MrSavage @benjyfishy Thank you so much for everything, sad to see you leaving fortnite but happy for everything we accomplished together. I know youre gonna do good in valorant. Love you bro always @benjyfishy Thank you so much for everything, sad to see you leaving fortnite but happy for everything we accomplished together. I know youre gonna do good in valorant. Love you bro always❤️

One commenter shared that they liked Benjy more than the game, so this departure doesn't bother them.

Within the world of competitive gaming, players come and go. Just like casual players don't spend their entire time playing one game, pros experience the same thing.

Benjyfishy is not the first nor will he be the last pro player to step away. This also doesn't mean he can never return as the door will always be open and there will almost always be an audience, as one user pointed out.

Loomin 💙💛 @Loomin__ @benjyfishy One of the greats. Good luck in all your future endeavors! You've always got a home to return to in the future if you chose @benjyfishy One of the greats. Good luck in all your future endeavors! You've always got a home to return to in the future if you chose👑 https://t.co/g7WsgooYCi

Benjyfishy will find success in Valorant and anything else he chooses to pursue, but Fortnite may seem a little lacking after his exit. Stay tuned to his official channels because he'll be making future announcements soon.

