Beware, Island habitants: Fortnite Fishstick is now a giant, working, lurking under your feet

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 gets better each day. After the buff in XP to make ranking up the tiers easy for gamers, the developers have begun a collaboration event with Dune.

The recent association that has come up is surely a surprising move from Epic Games. However, the interesting aspect is that loopers will be able to see Fortnite Fishstick in a brand new avatar. The collaboration will also bring several cosmetics and in-game items to the players

Fortnite x Dune: Fishy is emerging as the unofficial mascot of the game

It seems that the developers have bamboozled everyone by rolling out the Fortnite x Dune partnership. Every collaboration brings with it special in-game items and cosmetics, and this recent one is no exception.

One item from the Fortnite x Dune collaboration is the loading screen. It has Paul Atreides and Chani in the desert, with the Ornithopter nearby. There is also a creepy centipede-like creature in the background of the loading screen.

In the first instance, it might be a bit difficult to make out its appearance. However, upon closer inspection, gamers will see that the face of the centipede resembles Fishstick from Fortnite.

Fishy has been around for a while and has surely emerged as one of the most popular characters in the game. In recent times, gamers have noticed that it is taking center stage at almost every event, and its popularity is increasing by the day.

The addition of Fishy in the loading screen will surely boost its fame, and it could be stated without a tinge of doubt that he's turning out to be the unofficial mascot of Fortnite.

Dune is a science fiction film based on the 1965 novel of the same name. Although Epic tends to collaborate with some of the most popular cultural names, the Fortnite x Dune collaboration was beyond anyone’s thoughts.

Apart from the loading screen, the Fortnite x Dune collaboration will bring Chani and Paul Atreides cosmetics, as well as the Sand Walk emote. Loopers will also get the opportunity to own the Maker Hooks and Twinblades pickaxes.

