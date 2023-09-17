BGIS 2023 Round 3 Group 5: Overall standings, qualified teams for Quarterfinals, highlights, and more

Round 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 came to a close on September 17. Team Soul was in pole position with 94 points in Group 5 after performing consistently in their six games. Despite not securing any Chicken Dinner, the Omega-led squad emerged as the top performer in their group. Revenant Esports (91) also delivered a spectacular performance and earned the second spot.

The inexperienced lineup of Bloodrose Esports shined in this BGIS Round 3 and grabbed the third position with 88 points, including 47 eliminations. BurnX Official clinched fourth place with 58 points. Although Genxfm Esports displayed a strong comeback in the last game earning a mammoth 35-point victory, it wasn't enough to grab them a top-four finish.

Team UNSB and IND came in seventh and eighth place, respectively, with 49 points each. One Power, who had a few good games, took ninth spot with 48 points. 2Op Officials and Team 2Op grabbed only nine and seven points, respectively.

BGIS Round 3 Group 5 results

Team Soul and Revenant showed a great performance in Group 5. (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Quarterfinals:

Team Soul Revenant Esports Bloodrose Esports BurnX Official

Match 4 - Vikendi

Revenant Esports displayed a magical performance in their fourth match, achieving a huge 33-point Chicken Dinner. Their playing four - Apollo, Sensei, MJ, and Fierce were in the top five individual performers with six, five, four, and three kills respectively. Team Soul went on to contest passively and obtained 14 points, including two kills. Genxfm Esports Unstoppable Raka and Bloodrose secured 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Mirama

BurnX Official clinched their penultimate match of the BGIS Round 3 with only three kills. Team Together Esports, Soul, and Bloodrose managed to garner 21 points each in this game. Revenant Esports collected nine points with five coming from finishes. One Power and Unstoppable Raka ensured eight and seven points to their respective names.

Group 5 overall table in Round 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 6 - Erangel

Genxfm Esports came out victorious in their sixth and final encounter of the BGIS 2023 Round 3. They put up an impressive showing to register a strong 35-point Chicken Dinner. Bloodrose, yet again, did their job perfectly and collected 21 points. BurnX Official handled to score 16 important points. Team Soul snatched 13 points, while Revenant were eliminated with no points.

