Can you play Fortnite right now? Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime details and more

Fortnite is in the process of transitioning from the alien-packed Season 7 that warped the game forever into Season 8, the next era that Epic Games is priding itself on.

As the game moves to a new meta of content, Fortnite servers require a bit of downtime to fully upload all the data and allow for a smooth process.

The Sky Fire event just ended, giving players a look at cool concepts like Steve the Cube and the climactic end to Season 7. So as things roll to a conclusion for Season 7, players are wondering when they'll be able to log back in for the mayhem in Season 8.

Fortnite servers enter downtime to make way for Season 8

As of now, Fortnite servers are down to allow Epic Games enough time and manpower to insert the next phase of Chapter 2. It's unclear exactly how long the servers will be unavailable for play, but it shouldn't be more than a few hours.

Cubes are currently taking over Fortnite as a result of Operation: Sky Fire, shaping up the next Season...



Server downtime for Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00) begins September 13 at 02:00 AM ET (06:00 UTC). Stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/llldgEjy4E — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 12, 2021

Players have experienced downtimes before during previous season transitions, and they never last too long. Keep an eye on Fortnite's official status to stay updated with when the servers will go back online and jump into action as soon as possible.

For those wondering about the live event, Epic Games stated that Operation Sky Fire will not be replayable and will be in the books forever. In addition, any resources that players accumulated over Season 7 will be automatically redeemed once Season 8 begins.

Battle Stars will be spent to unlock the earliest possible rewards and so on. As the developers have stated, it's imperative that players complete missions and reward-wielding activities prior to the live event as the rewards and quests for them won't carry over.

A little patience may be required as Epic Games works on its Season 8 debut, and players should feel the excitement for another action-packed couple of months.

Also Read

When the servers come back online, players expect big things from Fortnite. Season 8 should further the craziness from Season 7, so be sure to be there for the experience.

Edited by R. Elahi