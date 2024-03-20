Creators can now publish their own LEGO Fortnite Islands using UEFN

As of today (March 20, 2024), creators can publish their own LEGO Fortnite Islands using UEFN (Unreal Editor For Fortnite). This was announced jointly by LEGO Group and Epic Games. Creators worldwide will now be able to design and build their own LEGO Fortnite Islands within Fortnite's ecosystem.

Moreover, they will be able to utilize elements, styles, and other assets associated with the LEGO brand that are now available in (UEFN) and Fortnite Creative. Creators. With these, creators will be able to publish their own LEGO Islands for players of all ages to discover and enjoy. The Head of Play and Creator Growth at LEGO GAME, Kari Vinther Nielsen, had the following to say regarding this:

“Today’s announcement is a hugely important step in us democratizing creativity and putting the power of the LEGO brand into creators’ hands like never before. We want kids and families to be able to enjoy a whole host of fun and engaging play experiences within Fortnite. We can’t wait to see what everyone builds and how much the community enjoys the creations.”

All published LEGO Islands must have an ESRB rating of E10+ (USA) and a PEGI rating of 7 (Europe) to be accessible to players in their respective regions. All LEGO Fortnite Islands will also utilize Epic Games’ parental controls and safety features.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Three new LEGO Fortnite Islands and much more to come

LEGO UEFN will allow players to build their own islands (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Aside from the UEFN tools being made available for creators, three new LEGO Islands have been introduced as well. Here is what players can expect from each:

LEGO Prop Hunt: Uses popular Prop Hunt mechanics to create LEGO fun for you and other players within the expanse of a wacky shopping mall.

LEGO Battle Arena: Allows you to become the next Spinjitzu master. You can enroll in special training at the LEGO NINJAGO Dojo. Lloyd and the Masters of Spinjitzu will be present there. This island will allow you to compete against other trainees, hone your skills, and prove yourself.

LEGO Cat Island Adventure: This is all about meeting and nurturing your relationship with a friendly cat on the island and spending time together. You will need to complete tasks to keep your cat happy, and they’ll let you know if they are not.

These new islands have joined LEGO Raft Survival and LEGO Obby Fun, which were launched earlier in February. While the lineup for this brand has already expanded considerably, there’s still more to come.

Note: Fortnite creators who are part of Fortnite Island Creator Program and choose to publish their own LEGO Fortnite Islands can be eligible for payouts from their creations.

Check out a few other LEGO Fortnite Maps:

LEGO Fortnite Obby Fun || LEGO Fortnite Raft Survival

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!