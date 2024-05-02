Donald Mustard eager to direct potential Fortnite movie, confirms Epic Games never planned one

The Fortnite storyline has always allowed the game to stand out among its Battle Royale peers, crafting an intricate narrative with deeper themes and interesting characters for players to follow while enjoying the intense battles. Donald Mustard, former Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, used to oversee the game's overarching narrative, and now he has revealed some new details that are sure to excite any fans of the storyline.

In a recent interview with prominent gaming outlet GamesRadar, Donald Mustard opened up about the prospect of a Fortnite movie, expressing how he would be more than ready to overlook and direct a film project based around the game's narrative.

That said, unfortunately, he also disclosed that, despite rumors, Epic Games never actually planned a movie to be made, and that he does not see Epic Games changing its thoughts about a Fortnite movie anytime soon.

What could a Fortnite movie directed by Donald Mustard look like?

While Donald Mustard's recent revelations about Epic Games' attitude towards a film project around the Battle Royale storyline don't exactly spell good news for fans, it does call for speculation about what the movie could involve if it ever became a thing.

While the storyline is filled with various phases that can be adapted into whole sagas themselves, the perfect basis for a film project could be the War storyline involving The Seven and The Imagined Order during Chapter 3 Seasons 1 & 2. The storyline during this phase was at its peak with the two warring factions constantly going at each other for control over the Island.

Chapter 3 in itself was built almost like a film, with the first 2 seasons focusing on the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven while Chapter 3 Season 3 was a celebration of victory by the Island's inhabitants. However, with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, the storyline was kicked into high gear again, allowing the movie to potentially set up a sequel involving the war against the Herald of the Last Reality.

Nevertheless, since Epic Games' plans for a movie project are unlikely to change anytime soon, it remains unclear what the story and vision behind a movie could be. Hopefully, players get to see a project about the game's sprawling narrative overseen by Donald Mustard down the line.

