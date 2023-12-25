Is Zack Snyder making a Fortnite movie? Rebel Moon director's statement explained

Fortnite is a game with expansive lore and a storyline that has been unraveling through years of live events and in-game secrets. Zack Snyder, the visionary director behind the recently released space epic Rebel Moon Part One: Child of Fire on Netflix, has the community abuzz with excitement regarding the potential of a Fortnite movie.

During a press run for Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder expressed his enthusiasm for the game's expansive world and left the door open for a potential film that could bring his creative touch to the popular battle royale's ever-expanding universe.

Acclaimed director Zack Snyder expresses interest in directing a Fortnite movie

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

In response to a question in a recent interview about the prospect of doing a movie about the game, Zack Snyder expressed genuine excitement and interest. He acknowledged the richness of the game's lore and its expansive nature, describing it as a great distraction for him while working on other projects.

As a closing statement, Snyder left fans intrigued by saying "never say never" to the potential collaboration between the game's dynamic virtual realm and his filmmaking prowess.

Fortnite has developed beyond a mere battle royale into a cultural phenomenon over the years. Its immersive world hosts various collaborations with iconic franchises and in-game events that expand the game's lore and act as a vessel for its story. Over its lifetime, the game's narrative has significantly expanded, introducing new characters and dimensions that create opportunities for storytelling on a cinematic scale.

Expand Tweet

While at first glance, the game's storyline may seem a bit disjointed and random, it follows a very tightly-knit narrative that follows several different factions, like the Imagined Order and the Seven. Following the war these factions were in during previous chapters like Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 could make for an interesting narrative, especially since the game's storyline has deeper explorations of themes like the multiverse, free will, and determinism.

These deeper themes are exactly what Zack Snyder does best, bringing together symbolism with a unique artistic and visual flair that conveys a more intricate storyline rather than a surface-level narrative.

Additionally, Snyder's appreciation for the game goes beyond its storytelling potential, as he referred to the game as a great distraction while complimenting the environment that Epic Games has cultivated for it.

All of these signs point to Snyder handling a potential future film with a certain level of care, as telling a story as massive as Fortnite's storyline requires a thorough understanding of the lore and how the characters from the universe work. As Zack Snyder continues to make waves with Rebel Moon, the idea of a Fortnite movie directed by the 300 director remains a tantalizing possibility.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!