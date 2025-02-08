Epic Games Server Status (February 8, 2025): Is Fortnite down on PS5?

Epic Games Server Status (February 8, 2025) shows green all across the board, but it would seem that some players are unable to access Fortnite. Despite everything working as normal, users are complaining that they are unable to access their accounts. Based on the information known thus far, it would appear Fortnite is down for players on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

There is no official update provided on Epic Games Server Status because the problem does not originate from there. The PSN (PlayStation Network), has come to a standstill due to which, players on PlayStation have been unable to access the game or purchase the newly released Jujutus Kaisen cosmetics. Here is more on the topic at hand.

When could Epic Games Server Status (February 8, 2025) return to normal for PS5 Fortnite players?

At the moment, there is no update from Epic Games as they cannot provide a fix for this issue. With the PlayStation Network hit by a global outage, disrupting millions of players, it would appear that the issue at hand is major. As such, there is no timeline provided by Sony for a fix. Until an update is provided, we can expect to see Fortnite users on PS5 remain locked out of the game.

Given that Chapter 6 Season 2 is coming to an end, players are missing out on a lot of XP in the final days of this phase of the timeline. However, as mentioned, since this is beyond Epic Games' preview, there is nothing that they can do. Players on other consoles and PC can access everything normally.

An update for Epic Games Server Status for PS5 Fortnite players could be shared in the coming hours, but for the time being, there's nothing else to mention. In all probability, until the issue is rectified by Sony, there's more that can be done by Epic Games.

