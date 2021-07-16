Every LeBron James skin variant in Fortnite Season 7: Backbling, emotes and glider revealed

"MVP. Global Icon. Gold Medalist. Fresh off teaming up with the Tune Squad, LeBron James brings his legacy to Fortnite’s Icon Series." That's the official statement from Fortnite regarding the latest addition to the game’s long list of famous skins.
The announcement of LeBron James' addition to Fortnite has been met with a lot of support and excitement. Adding arguably the most popular athlete in the world can only serve Fortnite well. With LeBron James and all his accompanying items arriving in the Item Shop, they have been best sellers. Here's everything that players can get for LeBron James.
LeBron James Fortnite bundle
There are several items available right now. Here are the individual items. Some of these are in different bundles. Here's everything and its accompanying price.
- King James Bundle- 2,500 V-Bucks
- King James Gear Bundle- 1,800 V-Bucks
- LeBron James outfit- 2,000 V-Bucks
- The Lion pickaxe- 1,200 V-Bucks
- Wingspan glider- 1,200 V-Bucks
- Tune Squad LeBron outfit- 1,500 V-Bucks
- The Silencer emote- 200 V-Bucks
The King James Bundle comes with seven different items. The LeBron James outfit (with alternate style), a number six (his number with Miami and this upcoming Lakers season, allegedly) backbling, Tune Squad LeBron (with alternate style), another backbling (a backpack that becomes more gold as quests are completed), the LeBron James loading screen and two sets of quests or challenges. All in all this bundle saves 1,000 V-Bucks.
The King James Gear Bundle includes five items. The Lion Pickaxe (which also becomes more gold), Wingspan glider (becomes more gold), The Silencer emote and two sets of related quests and challenges all come in this bundle. This saves players 800 V-Bucks.
The individual skins, Tune Squad LeBron and LeBron James, do come with their respective alternate styles. Even if not purchased in the bundle, everything will come with the challenge sets to increase the amount of gold found on the cosmetics. All outfits will higlight the latest Nike LeBron shoes, the LeBron 19's.
Is this bundle the best Fortnite has ever released?