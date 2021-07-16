Every LeBron James skin variant in Fortnite Season 7: Backbling, emotes and glider revealed

"MVP. Global Icon. Gold Medalist. Fresh off teaming up with the Tune Squad, LeBron James brings his legacy to Fortnite’s Icon Series." That's the official statement from Fortnite regarding the latest addition to the game’s long list of famous skins.

The announcement of LeBron James' addition to Fortnite has been met with a lot of support and excitement. Adding arguably the most popular athlete in the world can only serve Fortnite well. With LeBron James and all his accompanying items arriving in the Item Shop, they have been best sellers. Here's everything that players can get for LeBron James.

Fortnite skins:



LeBron - 1

Jordan - 0



The GOAT debate is over. — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) July 12, 2021

LeBron James Fortnite bundle

There are several items available right now. Here are the individual items. Some of these are in different bundles. Here's everything and its accompanying price.

King James Bundle- 2,500 V-Bucks

King James Gear Bundle- 1,800 V-Bucks

LeBron James outfit- 2,000 V-Bucks

The Lion pickaxe- 1,200 V-Bucks

Wingspan glider- 1,200 V-Bucks

Tune Squad LeBron outfit- 1,500 V-Bucks

The Silencer emote- 200 V-Bucks

The King James Bundle comes with seven different items. The LeBron James outfit (with alternate style), a number six (his number with Miami and this upcoming Lakers season, allegedly) backbling, Tune Squad LeBron (with alternate style), another backbling (a backpack that becomes more gold as quests are completed), the LeBron James loading screen and two sets of quests or challenges. All in all this bundle saves 1,000 V-Bucks.

The King James Gear Bundle includes five items. The Lion Pickaxe (which also becomes more gold), Wingspan glider (becomes more gold), The Silencer emote and two sets of related quests and challenges all come in this bundle. This saves players 800 V-Bucks.

Gear bundle. Image via Charlie INTEL

The individual skins, Tune Squad LeBron and LeBron James, do come with their respective alternate styles. Even if not purchased in the bundle, everything will come with the challenge sets to increase the amount of gold found on the cosmetics. All outfits will higlight the latest Nike LeBron shoes, the LeBron 19's.

LeBron James 19. Image via Epic Games Store

Is this bundle the best Fortnite has ever released?

Edited by Nikhil Vinod