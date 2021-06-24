Every new map change in Fortnite after the 17.10 update: Saucers, Lucky Landing, and more

Fortnite's 17.10 update brought tons of new content to the game, almost making it feel like a fresh season instead of Season 7's expansion. The Fortnite map has changed yet again, with additions to the alien theme as well as returning named locations.

Existing named locations also saw some updates and advanced changes, playing into the alien invasion that Season 7 brought. The biggest update for the game is the inclusion of a new area for players to explore that potentially leads to high tier rewards.

Map changes in Fortnite's 17.10 update

Believer Beach

The alien welcome party is officially here and underway, with the massive decoration update at Believer Beach. The party scene erupts from every corner, wite alien faces, skylights, food trucks, paint jobs, and more littered throughout the POI.

Alien items and figurines can be seen all over Believer Beach, on top of the hexagon logo painted in several locations. Fortnite's starting point for the alien invasion has engulfed the beach, with a party and concert stage seen in the parking lot.

Alien Mothership

Old Fortnite landmarks like Butter Barn & Lucky Landing have returned inside the Mothership! 🛸 pic.twitter.com/9rG9bBresk — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 22, 2021

The chieftain of the alien ships has come to Fortnite and hovers above the map as a giant mothership. Players can be abducted into the mothership to participate in the mini-game by traveling to one of the named locations where the Abductor ships hover.

3 massive UFOs will randomly fly over a named location for players to be yanked into. Inside the mini-game, players need to collect Vault and Time Orbs to access better loot at the end.

In addition to the mothership, pieces of the Fortnite map are available to explore inside the mini-game. A fan favorite, one of Lucky Landing's buildings, hovers inside the mothership and lets players explore a section of that named location.

A couple Shadow Henchmen spawn inside the mini-game on one of the secluded floating patches of grass near the petrol station. Butter Barn returns to Fortnite as well, as one of its buildings lies in the mini-game, like Lucky Landing's structure.

Chapter 1 Season 8's massive pirate ship is included in this map change patch across from the petrol station and Shadow Henchmen. Lastly, the pyramid from Sunny Steps rests next to Lucky Landing's tall building and the pirate ship.

With the release of v 17.10 of Fortnite, The mountain ridge island has seen some terrain changes. One of these changes is at the POI tricky town, half the red house and a part of the blue one are submerged in the ground. pic.twitter.com/qpNqCF4H1L — Colelis Official (@ColelisOffical) June 22, 2021

Miscellaneous

Farmer Steel seems to have constructed a jury-rigged fortress around his farm to prepare for the alien invasion. This is also where the NPC Hayseed can be found.

