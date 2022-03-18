Every skin to expect in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Doctor Strange, Doctor Who cast and more

After a long time with no information, Fortnite players are finally getting a little bit of news about Chapter 3 Season 2. The new season is just three days away, but there have been precious few leaks and teases so far. Even still, there aren't that many, but information is finally starting to come out.

Yesterday, the Doctor Who Twitter account posted a cryptic tweet that most likely confirmed a crossover with the battle royale game. Now, another doctor is seemingly confirmed for Season 2. Here's what all players can expect at this point.

What players can expect in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There were strong rumors of a Star Wars collaboration for next season based on teases and leaks. That may still happen since Donald Mustard did tease that himself and the game files have lightsabers currently in them.

However, the big collaboration has seemingly been confirmed to be none other than Doctor Strange. Tabor Hill posted a video on YouTube with a curious use of the word "strange" throughout.

HYPEX confirmed that as a tease, and Shiina took it a step further, saying they knew for weeks that the Marvel doctor was coming as the next Marvel x Fortnite collaboration.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Sources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today,



Sources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today, @TaborTimeYT started to tease something by using the word "Strange" very often.

Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone.

This is not a confirmation that Doctor Strange or any other character (Wanda Maximoff, perhaps?) is in the battle pass, though it is likely. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doesn't release until May 6, so an Item Shop skin won't last long enough to coincide.

This means that Doctor Who and Doctor Strange will be getting skins since it's highly unlikely that the Doctor Who collaboration is strictly a Creative island. The skins will more than likely be in the Item Shop.

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks @bbcdoctorwho

Download Fortnite and enter Island Code 3610-1396-4646 to play.

Drop into the universe of Doctor Who and take on exciting new challenges in Fortnite Creative!

Download Fortnite and enter Island Code 3610-1396-4646 to play.

Find out more here bbc.in/3qeVL6F #DoctorWhoFortnite

Currently, there are no more skin leaks, but a few things are very likely. First, the battle pass will probably include a member of The Seven who hasn't been introduced yet. This eliminates The Foundation, The Visitor, The Scientist and Paradigm.

A member of The Seven will probably be on the battle pass (Image via Epic Games)

Additionally, at least three or four more original skins will be on the battle pass as there are not enough Doctor Strange cosmetics to fill it up.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 begins on March 20.

