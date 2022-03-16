×
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 teaser confirms new 'Doctor Who' collaboration and more

A Doctor Who collab may be in the works (Image via BBC)
Modified Mar 16, 2022 10:07 PM IST
The rumor mill has been working overtime regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Since there has been a glaring lack of official news, teases, or even reputable leaks, gamers have been desperate for any shred of information since the current season ends in just three days.

Amidst rumors of a Star Wars collaborative season, a different sci-fi collaboration has seemingly been confirmed. Instead of Force-wielding Jedi, it looks like Fortnite is getting time-traveling doctors instead.

Doctor Who teased for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 in new video

The official Doctor Who Twitter account posted a tease that seems to be related to Fortnite. The account sent out a short video with what appears to be an animated version of Tardis, the time machine the doctors use to travel around.

Coming soon... 🔨Sign up to the #DoctorWho newsletter to get the news first! ➡️ doctorwho.tv/sign-up https://t.co/FHM82d8lxF

A code of some kind can be seen at the bottom, which may be to some Creative island. The numbers match up. However, since they're never explicit, they can't be tested to find out.

Collaboration concept (Image via u/24jdu05 on Reddit)
One Twitter user was quick to point out that Doctor Who was on a survey for potential battle pass skins, so collaboration doesn't seem far-fetched.

@Firlows @WhovianLife it may be true after all.doctor who was on the new fortnite battle pass survey https://t.co/ZlE3eC4h5g

This is exciting for players for a couple of reasons. It's the first tease for Chapter 3 Season 2, so they're eating up whatever information they can find. Epic Games has strangely been silent until now, so that may break the levy.

Secondly, Doctor Who is one of the most popular shows, so it certainly has a big enough fan base to be a popular Fortnite skin. Fans immediately started speculating as to the depth of the potential collaboration.

Since the doctor has had many different actors take up the role, players are excited about potentially getting their favorite version in the game.

@bbcdoctorwho Oi bruv! is docta who comin in fortnut omg oh my lord fortnut i love docta who from 2010 to 2013. https://t.co/A8eIBq65tk

Many are simply excited about the prospect of a non-Marvel or DC collaboration.

@bbcdoctorwho Came from a YouTube video if this eventually does mean doctor who x fortnite I would absolutely go crazy! https://t.co/td6IM5e1fV
With Chapter 3 Season 2 coming in a few days, players won't have to wait very long to find out just what this teaser means.

