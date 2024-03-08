Everything new in Fortnite update (v29.00) today (March 8, 2024) is of epic and mythical proportions. Although the Fortnite downtime today (March 8, 2024) is still active, leakers/data-miners have been able to gain access to the official blog post ahead of time. As such, core game information, including new content such as weapons, cosmetics, POIs, and everything in between, has been shared online.

There are a few surprises as well, which were hinted at by leakers/data-miners. Much like everything, it would seem that their information was solid. Korra from Avatar: The Last Airbender will be featured in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. That being said, here is the list of everything new in Fortnite update (v29.00) today (March 8, 2024).

Everything new in Fortnite update (v29.00)

Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Outfits/Skins

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Coming to the long list of everything new in Fortnite update (v29.00), the show-stoppers are the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Outfits/Skins. There are eight in total that have been officially revealed in the trailer. They are:

Zeus

Hades

Aphrodite

Poseidon

Artemis

Cerberus

Medusa

Korra

There could be one more Secret Skin/Outfit, but nothing has been revealed at the moment. On that note, all the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Outfits/Skins will have their own Super Styles as well.

New Weapons and Weapon Mods

Expand Tweet

At least four new Weapons have been revealed via the blog. As mentioned by leakers/data-miners when they revealed leaked Weapons for Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games was indeed working on a DMR and Shotgun. That said, here is a list of all the new Weapons:

Huntress DMR

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Harbinger SMG

Warforged Assault Rifle

Expand Tweet

Some Weapons will also feature mythic variants. These will have to be obtained by defeating certain boss NPCs. Aside from Weapons, new Weapon Mods will also be coming to the game. Two have been revealed thus far. They are:

Infrared Rifle Scope

Tempo Handle

You will be able to modify Weapons using these mods at Mod Benches. They will be carried over to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Given how popular they have become, they will probably be permanent fixtures in-game moving forward.

New Mythic Weapons and items

Expand Tweet

When it comes to everything new in Fortnite update (v29.00), players will be delighted to know that two new mythics are being added to the loot pool. They are:

Wings of Icarus

Thunderbolt of Zeus

As seen in the trailer, the Wings of Icarus will allow players to take to the sky and dive-bomb on top of opponents to deal AOE (area of effect) damage. It will likely have a recharge rate similar to other mythics of its kind.

Thunderbolt of Zeus, as seen in the trailer, will allow players to throw bolts of lightning at opponents. The animation is somewhat similar to Deku Smash. It, too, will deal AOE damage.

New Named Locations and Landmarks

Expand Tweet

There will be four new POIs (points of interest) added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. They are:

Mount Olympus

Grim Gate

The Underworld

Brawler's Battleground

As seen in the official trailer, Mount Olympus will serve as the main attraction for the season. Grim Gate and The Underworld are likely connected to Hades. Brawler's Battleground, as the name suggests, could be an area-like setting where competitive players could hot-drop into. This POI could contain high-tier loot.

Fortnite x Avatar (Korra)

Expand Tweet

The list of everything new in Fortnite update (v29.00) would be incomplete without the mention of Korra from Avatar: The Last Airbender. She will be part of the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. As seen in the trailer, it would appear that she has a mythic weapon as well. This could be added to the game once Fortnite downtime today (March 8, 2024) ends or sometime later on in the season.

Note: This article will be updated over time as everything new in Fortnite update (v29.00) is slowly revealed.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!