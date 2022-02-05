Fastest way(s) to unlock The Foundation skin in Fortnite (The Rock rewards)

Yesterday, Fortnite players were finally able to unlock The Foundation. The Rock's long-awaited skin was finally available, but with challenges required first. There were 12 total challenges for all the cosmetics, but the main one that users wanted was the skin.

Each challenge unlocks a specific item, and completing the first page of challenges leads to the second and final page. However, the remaining challenges are not required to be completed in any order, so here's how to unlock The Foundation skin faster.

Obtaining The Foundation skin faster in Fortnite Chapter 3

The challenge that unlocks The Foundation skin is pretty simple. Fortnite loopers are tasked with visiting Mighty Monument, Sanctuary, and one of the Seven Outposts across the map. This doesn't need to be completed in a single match, making it significantly easier.

However, there is one way to complete this challenge very quickly. Gamers can land at Sanctuary, get whatever they need, and begin heading east.

They'll be able to see the Mighty Monument as they're traveling once there are no trees in the way. After that, users can simply continue in the same direction, and they'll find an Outpost.

The Mighty Monument landmark (Image via Epic Games)

Conversely, they can land at Mighty Monument and head west to Sanctuary. After that, there's a Seven Outpost not far away to the southwest of Coney Crossroads. This journey is a bit longer than the other one, but it's much easier than visiting the other five Outposts.

In order to unlock the tactical style for the skin, Fortnite players will need to complete the rest of the first page. They can prioritize one challenge to unlock it on the second page: 1000 damage from above with shotguns or SMGs.

This is the full list of all challenges Fortnite gamers will need to complete:

Visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and the Sanctuary.

Use shield potions in a single match (4).

Snipe an opponent with a sniper rifle while crouching.

Deal melee damage to opponents (100).

Search chests or ammo boxes at Covert Canyon (3).

Hire a character and travel 1,000 meters with them.

Complete all Page One challenges.

Assist in eliminating Gunnar.

Deal headshot damage with common or uncommon weapons (500).

Deal damage to opponents from above with SMGs or Shotguns (1000).

Land at a Seven Outpost and finish top 10.

Complete all quests.

Upon completion of all these challenges, all available cosmetics can be used. The entire The Foundation set will be unlocked for loopers to make presets with.

