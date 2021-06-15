Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 2: All Artifact locations and where to find them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 brought in an alien theme and storyline. With that comes accompanying challenges, including each week's challenge to find alien artifacts on the island. Locations change each week, so finding week one artifacts is only good for the first week. Week 2, and all subsequent weeks, will have new Fortnite locations.

Collecting ALL Artifacts for 10 Weeks will be a total of 200 Artifacts, yet 360 Artifacts will be required to complete your alien.



If all golden artifacts are released, your total will be 270 Artifacts not including Cosmic Chests.



Players will need to find all the new alien artifacts this week. Five of them can be found this week. Here are all the Fortnite locations and how to find them in week 2.

Cosmic Chests & Challenges Info:



- Cosmic Chests Insane Loot & Alien Artifacts reset every Tuesday (For those who don't know, cosmic chests give 15 Alien Artifacts every week, and insane loot once every week)



Fortnite Week 2 Alien Artifacts

1) The first alien artifact can be found on top of the satellite down the hill from the ruined castle near Believer Beach. The artifact sits on the bottom edge of the satellite dish. Players may need to land on it, or otherwise build up to it.

The first alien artifact. Image via YouTube

2) The second alien artifact can be found to the northeast of Pleasant Park. The artifact is under the stairs on the building on the hill. The landmark behind the building makes it easy to find this location.

Second artifact. Image via YouTube

3) The third alien artifact can be found at the beginning of the bridge on the road leading out of Corny Complex. The artifact is right at the beginning of the road on the bridge.

The third artifact. Image via YouTube

4) The fourth artifact can be found on the side of the mountain near Dirty Docks. The cell towers with ziplines are also very close to this artifact. Players can see Dirty Docks in the background of the artifact.

The fourth artifact. Image via YouTube

5) The fifth and final artifact can be found on the island in the middle of the lake beside Lazy Lake and in front of Misty Meadows. The artifact is found at the bottom of the house in the open room.

The fifth and final artifact for Week 2. Image via YouTube

The full Fortnite Week 2 locations can be seen on the map on the left. Alien Artifacts are spread throughout the map now, so players can start finding them any time.

