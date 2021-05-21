Fortnite: Apple CEO Tim Cook set to appear during trial with Epic Games

The long-running Epic Games vs Apple legal dispute involving Fortnite is finally heading towards a solution. Based on rumors, the latter's CEO, Tim Cook, is expected to appear as a witness in court proceedings.

judge confirms epic will be able to ask Tim Cook questions tomorrow.



i wanna see Tim Sweeney vs. Tim Cook..



The Attack of The Tims — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) May 20, 2021

After US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers raised questions regarding Apple's "anti-competitive" policies, there have been many suggestions that both parties could reach a mutual agreement soon.

However, Tim Cook's testimony could possibly change the entire outcome of the dispute. Apple's CEO is expected to take the witness stand at 8 AM Pacific Standard Time to present his testimony, which could have a massive impact on the dispute.

the judge just confirmed the first witness in tomorrows trial day in the fortnite vs apple trial will be Tim Cook! — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) May 20, 2021

Here's everything that fans need to know about the ongoing legal battle between Epic and Apple.

Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit continues as Fortnite fans eagerly wait for game's return on iOS devices

The trial involving the two parties is based on an anti-trust lawsuit filed by Epic after Apple banned Fortnite from its App Store in August 2020.

Readers should note that Epic has filed a Federal Anti-Trust Lawsuit, suggesting that they are not claiming any form of monetary damages.

Instead, the lawsuit focuses on getting Apple to change various policies that they have implemented for the App Store on iOS devices. Epic's allegations against the tech giant also include creating a monopoly against storefront apps across all iOS devices.

Despite Apple's economics expert and MIT professor Richard Schmalensee testifying in favor of the App Store policies, Judge Rogers has raised various questions regarding the workings of the iOS App Store and the removal of Fortnite.

according to apple, 35.9 percent of fortnite iOS players are cross platform. apple also claims there were 115 million iOS fortnite players — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) May 13, 2021

Judge Rogers' official statements include:

"There are lots of different considerations that go into defining what the relevant market is. If it were clear-cut, you would agree. But you don't."

She also suggested that Epic and Apple might have to arrive at a mutual agreement to resolve the issue and bring back Fortnite for the thousands of fans waiting eagerly. The official even drew a reference of how two things can appear to be black and white, respectively, while the answer lies somewhere in the gray area.

One thing that is certain for all Fortnite fans across the globe is the fact that once the game returns to iOS devices, there'll be countless players hopping into the in-game lobbies after the long exile.