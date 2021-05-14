Fortnite could return to iOS soon as Judge deems Apple ‘Anti-competitive’ during Epic vs Apple trial

The Epic vs Apple trial has been going on for a very long time, and it seems like Fortnite could finally make a return to the App Store.

After months of controversy and legal procedures, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has questioned Apple's "anti-competitive" policies. However, Apple's economics expert and MIT professor, Richard Schmalensee, testified that none of Apple's policies are anti-competitive.

Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and has informed Epic that on Friday, August 28 Apple will terminate all our developer accounts and cut Epic off from iOS and Mac development tools. We are asking the court to stop this retaliation. Details here: https://t.co/3br1EHmyd8 — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) August 17, 2020

The question of being anti-competitive was asked in reference to Apple not allowing any other developer to act as a storefront in the App Store. According to Richards, Apple's policies are a simple way "of seamlessly collecting its 30% commission."

Richards also added that the 30% commission Apple charges on all transactions inside the App Store is "standard for the industry."

this is according to apple. they explained how it’s because players are more engaged on their consoles than on their mobile devices — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) May 13, 2021

Despite Richards' best efforts to justify Apple's policies, Judge Rogers seemed unconvinced, stating that Fortnite's case depends heavily on how the respective market is defined. However, she is yet to witness any authority from the higher court who could precisely define the market in question.

Fortnite could be returning to iOS soon

The closing of Wednesday's testimony from Judge Rogers seemed to indicate that both parties involved in the case might soon have to come to an amicable solution for the return of Fortnite on the App Store. She said:

"There are a lots of different considerations that go into defining what the relevant market is...If it was clear-cut you would agree. But you don’t.”

She went on to add:

"It reminds me of qualified immunity. There are lots of things you need to think about. One side says it’s black, the other says it’s white. Typically the answer is somewhere in the grey.”

This clearly suggests that both Epic Games and Apple might have to eventually agree on a clause that both parties can mutually agree on for the return of Fortnite on the App Store.

according to apple, 35.9 percent of fortnite iOS players are cross platform. apple also claims there were 115 million iOS fortnite players — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) May 13, 2021

halfway through the trial and so far the judge is definitely siding with epic for unfair restrictions on the appstore. today she explained how she heard lots of evidence in this trial confirming how big and anticompetitive apple is — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) May 12, 2021

Given that Epic Games has filed a Federal Anti-Trust Lawsuit against Apple, the case claims no monetary damages from the latter. Epic Games instead aims to get Apple to change certain policies of the App Store and the alleged monopoly that they are conducting on iOS devices against storefront apps.

Once both parties come to a solution, Fortnite will definitely be making a return to iOS devices for the countless fans who have been waiting for more than eight months.