Fortnite bug with Ziplines is making players phase through builds, here's how

A new bug has appeared in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Ziplines have been a staple of mobility in the game, but now they're the subject of an unfortunate glitch. By using them at the right time and in the right place, players can gain the ability to phase through walls. This can be a significant advantage in a build fight and has led at least a few players to an elimination.

Bugs are common in video games, even ones as well-made as Fortnite. Despite the presence of a team working to ensure nothing goes awry, glitches do happen. Epic Games is a good developer, but they're not immune to these issues. Fortunately, most problems that pop up are minor and can be worked around. Nevertheless, if phasing through walls is something you'd like to do, here's how you can.

Fortnite glitch to phase through walls is giving players a unique ability

This glitch is difficult to use because it requires two things. First, players have to be near a zipline, and second, someone has to be building right in the path of the zipline.

Walkerrz @WalkerrzFN New bug in fortnite LOL New bug in fortnite LOL https://t.co/ts5jiRgAe2

In this example, the build fight occurred right below the start of the zipline. One Fortnite player was building to protect themselves from an attack, and it happened to be right where it needed to be.

The attacking gamer rode the zipline, which destroyed the wall right in front of them. It also glitched the game and put the magnet on their back perpetually. This allowed them to continue going through walls, making the experience difficult for their victim.

Keep in mind that this is a bug. It's not a game feature and is actually something that isn't even supposed to be in the files. As a result, the developers will eventually patch or remove this issue entirely.

Ziplines have been in Fortnite for a long time (Image via Epic Games)

It's not gamebreaking, so Epic is unlikely to drop everything and release an update right now. As a result, players can take advantage of it, but they should know that eventually, this will not be possible anymore. If nothing else, the next weekly update should remove the ability to go through walls.

