Fortnite x Doctor Who collab leak reveals item and skin details

Fortnite x Doctor Who might be getting a second round of collaborations. The initial collaboration was just a Creative island with a few things to do on it, but this time around, it looks to be significantly more expansive. Skins, items, in-game changes to gameplay, and much more have been leaked ahead of a potential release date.

No information on when this will happen has been leaked, though. Whatever Epic Games is planning, there isn't a date for this particular collaboration yet. It could possibly come out in Chapter 4 Season 2, but that's not guaranteed.

Here's what you need to know about the leak and what it entails.

Fortnite x Doctor Who leaked to have massive crossover

The leak comes from several reliable leakers, including ShiinaBR and iFireMonkey. ShiinaBR states that the 14th and 15th Doctors could very well be getting skins. Additionally, two items, named U.N.I.T. Advanced Rifle and Wrath Warrior Cannon, could be new weapons in the game.

The collaboration seems to include "U.N.I.T Advanced Rifle" & "Wrarth Warrior Cannon" weapons, if the rumor turns out to be correct.



FortnitePV2 took it further, saying:

"We believe the skins should cost 1,500 V-Bucks each and will have a bundle to purchase everything, which should be about 2,100 or 2,300 V-Bucks. And the Emote should be 500 V-Bucks, and then, there will be lots of free rewards, including a glider."

- The final reward from the U.N.I.T Code Red event is called the "Sonic Showoff" emote, and will be sold in a Doctor Who Gear Bundle sometime after the event ends

- The backbling is called the Dimension Cannon

iFireMonkey provided even more details:

"The final reward from the U.N.I.T. Code Red event is called the "Sonic Showoff" emote, and will be sold in a Doctor Who Gear Bundle sometime after the event ends. The backbling is called the Dimension Cannon. Epic Games is debating doing a real money bundle in the future with Doctor Who, called 'The Drums Bundle.' If sells do well for this event, this bundle would feature both cosmetics and earnable V-Bucks."

This would be one of the most in-depth collaborations in recent memory. It was a bit unexpected, especially after the first crossover was so minimal, but it stands to make many new Fortnite cosmetics available in the Item Shop.

The 14th doctor could be getting a skin (Image via BBC)

Epic apparently hasn't even settled on what all they want in the collaboration, so it may not be out for a while. Please keep in mind that this is a leak and therefore is not confirmed until Epic Games confirms it or it shows up in Fortnite.

