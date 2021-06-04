Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Every teaser so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is a mere days away, and players are waiting in anticipation for what is likely to be a huge update to the game. Map changes, UFO's, new characters, aliens and more, are all likely to be added to the game before the new season drops on June 8th.

With that being said, Fortnite has increased the promotion ahead of this season, while also remaining as cryptic as ever. From random posters, a six-second teaser, and postcards, here are all the teasers for Season 7 so far.

All Fortnite teasers for Season 7

It all started when Fortnite began sending out postcards through the mail. Well, not Fortnite exactly. They partnered with Iam8bit, but they were sent out nonetheless. A couple of weeks ago, players received postcards with the words "They're Coming" printed on them. Those words have become sort of the tagline for the new season.

I got my slightly menacing fortnite postcard pic.twitter.com/jqWzCVbUlH — slurp on my gurt (@taki0057) May 28, 2021

Then, random posters began showing up on walls in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. These posters had phone numbers that could be called. Each phone number, and the character accompanying it, was unique to the region it was found in. Those numbers led to the next teaser.

Posters for the new season. Image via Sportskeeda

Each call was met with a certain audio message, depending on where and when they were called. Each audio message was put into a spectrogram, producing a unique image for each one. There were eight total audios and accompanying audio graphs.

Fortnite content creators like Alixxa and Ali-A received DVDs and DVD players in the mail. Creators in the same regions, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, received different ones. The videos appeared to have nothing hidden, or at least nothing that anyone could find - all of this before any official teaser came from Fortnite.

Fortnite finally posted a teaser recently, albeit just six seconds long. The video was posted to their TikTok account and features the magic words, "They're Coming," with a date: June 8th. The video appears to have some alien themes, as the colors match what happens when players are abducted in-game.

Better quality of the Season 7 Teaser video! pic.twitter.com/hy0Ta0UVa7 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 2, 2021

Fortnite Season 7's date is set. Image via Charlie INTEL

The video doesn't give anything away, but simply reinforces the idea that aliens and UFOs will be a big part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Until June 8th, the players won't know just how big of a part though.

For now, these are the teasers that have been released, making this one of the most anticipated seasons in Fortnite history.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod