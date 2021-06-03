Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 "They're Coming" official teaser breakdown

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is finally arriving, as Epic Games has set the official release date for June 8th. The date comes with an official teaser, rather than the mysterious and cryptic promo materials, such as phone messages, DVDs and random posters on the wall. These weren't given out or mass produced, making it even weirder.

It is incredibly short and there's really not much information given, but Fortnite is known for keeping things close to the chest. Seasonal changes are often only hinted at and never given any real proof until the new season arrives. This gives way to many different fan theories, some of which are just outlandish.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: They're Coming

The video is a mere six seconds long and isn't even posted on the official Fortnite Twitter page. The video teaser was posted to TikTok, with no corresponding posts.

In the background of the brief video, a strange noise can be heard, perhaps hinting at aliens and UFO's, as they were leaked ahead of the teaser. The teaser doesn't give much out to players clamoring for information, but with the new season just five days away, they won't have to wait much longer.

UFO's in Fortnite. Image via Sportskeeda

The whole video gives off a sort of ethereal vibe, giving credence to the UFO and alien theories that will be proven right or wrong in a few days. Players have been abducted at random points in games over the past few days, all but confirming that aliens and UFO's are coming to Fornite in Chapter 2 Season 7. The chances of being abducted are rare, but fans believe they will increase as the new season draws closer.

A UFO in Fortnite. Image via YouTube

The same effect that occurs when players get abducted can be seen in the teaser. The green beam of light occurs when players are abducted and is seen behind the title card of the teaser. The background, albeit blurry, looks similar to an alien ship, so it's possible that this is the interior of the ship that abducts players.

Given the high likelihood that the map will change in Season 7, some players have already conceptualized what might happen, keeping with the alien theme, of course. It's likely that the trailer to kick off the season will result in something happening to the Fortnite island. Most seasons have seen some changes in correspondence with the current storyline.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 map concept. Hope you like it! pic.twitter.com/0YRENERdaK — Eduardo Nadais (@NadaisEduardo) May 26, 2021

As seen in the image, Slurpy Swamp is replaced with the alien ship crash site, and perhaps it will give players an effect similar to the healing water previously found in Slurpy Swamp. Other fans have seen leaks suggesting that something brand new is coming to Fortnite next season.

Ight here’s the Chapter 2 Season 7 leak, there’s gonna be Build-A-Pick and the first exotic skin!?!?



Source: 👽🛸#FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/dtmp67nWHY — APØLLO (@MTG_Apollo) June 1, 2021

While this teaser does give more information, like the release date, and more evidence of aliens, nothing is certain as only rumors have driven what players think will happen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

