Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 7: Teaser breakdown

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 arrives shortly after Season 6 ends on June 6th, which is just a week away. With the impending season change, Fortnite has begun to release teasers, as is their usual practice, to stoke the flames before a new season drops.

8 days until Fortnite Season 7!!!!!!! — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) May 29, 2021

iFireMonkey broke down some of the teasers and opened his video by saying that postcards were sent out, phone audios had hidden messages and videos were sent out to streamers to tease the release of Season 7.

Fortnite Teaser Breakdown

On May 22, people started receiving postcards with the cryptic words "They're Coming" printed on them. There were six different ones, some pictured below, and they were sent out to players.

These are the strange postcards Fortnite sent out. Image via Nintendo Life

Fans were able to deduce that these were sent out by the company Iam8bit, an entertainment industry company that produces memorabilia. Now, along with the postcards, posters began popping up. These posters were just as cryptic.

Posters for Chapter 2 Season 7. Image via Sportskeeda

These posters showed up in the United States, the United Kingdom and many other places. Not only did they have a unique phone number, they also had a unique character on them. Posters weren't the last marketing tool used to promote Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, though.

Around the same time the postcards were sent out, Fortnite content creators were sent DVDs and DVD players including Ali A. The videos were unique to their region, so the United Kingdom video, the United States video and the Australian video all differed. These videos are no less cryptic than the postcards and posters that came before them.

iFireMonkey noted that there appears to be nothing hidden in these videos, like a leak or secret hidden within the frame to hint at something. Another strange teaser was the "They're Coming" phone audio. One of the audios was put into a spectrogram, which gives a graph representation of the audio.

The first audio produced a sort of circle, and the second an almost home plate shaped image. The third, and most interesting shape, was the Gemini horoscope symbol. The fourth audio produced what appears to be different phases of the moon, or different circle-like shapes in a row.

The fifth produced a kangaroo image for Australia. The sixth was a sort of globe for the United Kingdom and the seventh a Joshua tree for the United States. The eighth audio, again from Australia, showed a character running away from a building with some things chasing it.

What all these teasers are leading to remains unclear, though leaks may give a clue. What is clear, however, is that Fortnite is intent on driving the anticipation for Chapter 2 Season 7 through the roof with the teasers. There's no clear idea on what Fortnite is planning to do next, but fan theories are coming, as @FortniteINTEL tweets.

Already seeing the crazy fan theories about #Fortnite Season 7... pic.twitter.com/AjARV38aX3 — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) May 26, 2021

Chapter 2 Season 7 could be the most anticipated season yet. Perhaps Fortnite has stumbled onto the perfect marketing method. Or, they're just messing with players. Find out when the new season drops.